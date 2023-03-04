Bridges, Nets host the Hornets

Charlotte Hornets (20-45, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (35-28, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mikal Bridges and the Brooklyn Nets host Terry Rozier and the Charlotte Hornets.

The Nets have gone 25-17 against Eastern Conference opponents. Brooklyn has a 7-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Hornets have gone 11-30 against Eastern Conference opponents. Charlotte is fifth in the Eastern Conference with 25.1 assists per game led by Rozier averaging 4.8.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Nets won 123-106 in the last meeting on Jan. 1. Kyrie Irving led the Nets with 28 points, and LaMelo Ball led the Hornets with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicolas Claxton is averaging 12.3 points, nine rebounds and 2.5 blocks for the Nets. Cameron Thomas is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

Rozier is averaging 21.4 points and 4.8 assists for the Hornets. Ball is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 3-7, averaging 109.9 points, 38.6 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.6 points per game.

Hornets: 5-5, averaging 113.2 points, 44.5 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.6 points.

INJURIES: Nets: Edmond Sumner: out (personal), Ben Simmons: out (knee), Yuta Watanabe: out (back).

Hornets: LaMelo Ball: out for season (ankle), Cody Martin: out (knee), P.J. Washington: out (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press