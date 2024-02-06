Bridges leads Charlotte against Toronto after 41-point performance

Toronto Raptors (17-33, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (10-39, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte hosts the Toronto Raptors after Miles Bridges scored 41 points in the Charlotte Hornets' 124-118 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Hornets are 7-23 against Eastern Conference opponents. Charlotte has a 0-26 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Raptors are 11-21 in conference matchups. Toronto gives up 117.8 points to opponents while being outscored by 3.5 points per game.

The Hornets are shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points lower than the 48.8% the Raptors allow to opponents. The Hornets average 114.3 points per game, 6.0 fewer points than the 120.3 the Hornets give up to opponents.

The two teams play for the third time this season. The Raptors defeated the Hornets 114-99 in their last meeting on Dec. 19. Pascal Siakam led the Raptors with 27 points, and Terry Rozier led the Hornets with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bridges is shooting 45.8% and averaging 21.3 points for the Hornets. Brandon Miller is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Dennis Schroder is averaging 13.6 points and 6.2 assists for the Raptors. Scottie Barnes is averaging 20.6 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 1-9, averaging 107.4 points, 39.0 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.2 points per game.

Raptors: 2-8, averaging 111.4 points, 41.3 rebounds, 29.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.5 points.

INJURIES: Hornets: LaMelo Ball: day to day (ankle), Frank Ntilikina: day to day (hip), Cody Martin: day to day (knee), Gordon Hayward: out (calf), Mark Williams: out (back).

Raptors: RJ Barrett: day to day (knee), Jontay Porter: day to day (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press