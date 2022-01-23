Bridges, Biyombo lead Suns to 113-103 win over Pacers

PHOENIX (AP) — Mikal Bridges tied a season high with 23 points, Bismack Biyombo matched his career best with 21 and the Phoenix Suns won their sixth straight game by beating the Indiana Pacers 113-103 on Saturday night.

Biyombo also grabbed 13 rebounds as the Suns improved their NBA-best record to 36-9, shaking off a tough night for leading scorer Devin Booker. He had just 11 points on 5-of-23 shooting, including 0 for 6 from 3-point range.

Chris Paul added 18 points and 16 assists for the Suns. Bridges shot 10 of 15 from the field to help Phoenix equal its best start through 45 games. The Suns have opened 36-9 three other times, most recently during the 2006-07 season.

Phoenix had a 59-54 halftime and then went on an 8-0 run to start the third quarter to take control. The Suns pushed their advantage to 20 points late in the third and took a 92-74 lead into the fourth. The Pacers cut it to 105-99 with 3:59 left but couldn't get any closer.

The short-handed Pacers were coming off impressive back-to-back wins against the Lakers and Warriors but couldn't keep the momentum going against the Suns. Chris Duarte and Lance Stephenson both scored 17 points. Goga Bidatze added 16 points and 11 rebounds.

The Suns have been playing some of their basketball of the season, returning to the desert for Saturday's game after a 5-0 road trip.

Phoenix had a five-point halftime lead after shooting 54.3% in the first half. Paul had 14 points and nine assists, and Bridges added 13 points. Duarte led the Pacers with 11 points.

BIG BISMACK

Biyombo was been a stellar midseason addition since being signed to a 10-day contract on Jan. 1. He was signed for the rest of the season on Jan. 11.

The 6-foot-8 Biyombo is a 10-year veteran and made an immediate impact on the Suns' rotation, coming into Saturday's game averaging 8.6 points and 6.0 rebounds per game. He was a force against the Pacers, shooting 9 of 11 from the field and adding five assists.

WRIST INJURIES

Suns guard Cam Payne and forward Jae Crowder both had to leave the game because of wrist injuries.

Payne was hurt on an awkward fall following a foul in the first quarter. He was slow to get up and was shaking his right hand throughout the second quarter but stayed in the game. He didn't play in the second half, finishing with seven points and three assists.

Crowder was hurt in the third quarter after a rough fall following a layup. He was holding his left wrist and immediately jogged back to the locker room to have it checked out.

For both players, the injury is to their non-shooting hand.

TIP-INS

Pacers: Six players were on the inactive list, including their top three scorers in F Domantas Sabonis (ankle), F Malcolm Brogdon (sore right Achilles) and G Caris LeVert (sore right calf).

Suns: Starting center Deandre Ayton missed the game with a sprained right ankle. ... The Suns hosted a sellout crowd for the eighth straight game. ... Snapped a six-game home losing streak to the Pacers, beating them at Footprint Center for the first time since 2014.

UP NEXT

Pacers: Travel to face the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday.

Suns: Host the Utah Jazz on Monday.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

David Brandt, The Associated Press

    (EDITOR’S NOTE: Hall of Famer Julius Erving, an NBA and ABA champion, is considered one of the greatest basketball players ever and one of the sport's finest ambassadors. He is an 11-time NBA All-Star and league MVP. As part of an Associated Press series on the NBA at 75, the player known as “Dr. J" shares some of the experiences that provided him with the foundation to help lead the transformation of the league during the 1980s.) Those of us who played in the NBA in the 1980s definitely played