Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Glams Up For A Night In After Missing Series 2 Premiere Due To Covid

Daniel Welsh
·1 min read

The cast of Bridgerton were out in force on Tuesday night to celebrate the upcoming launch of the period drama’s second season.

But you might have noticed there was a notable absentee from the festivities.

The stars of Bridgerton at the season 2 premiere (Photo: Jeff Spicer via Getty Images)
Nicola Coughlan – who portrays Penelope Featherington in the hit Netflix series – was unable to attend the London event, after testing positive for Covid shortly beforehand,

However, the Derry Girls star wasn’t going to let a little thing like coronavirus stand in the way of her good time, getting glammed up for an Instagram snap in a dressing gown and towel combo.

“My Bridgerton premiere look – a little different than expected,” she joked.

“So I’ve been struck down with Miss Rona and I’m missing our first premiere – heartbroken is an understatement but sending so much love to my gorgeous castmates who I hope have the best night.”

A post shared by Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan)

After her character’s major twist at the end of the season one finale, Nicola can be seen back in action as Penelope in the follow-up, which debuts on Netflix on Friday 25 March.

There will be a few changes from the first series, though, namely the absence of Regé-Jean Page, with Jonathan Bailey’s character set to take centre stage in the new batch of episodes.

Jonathan Bailey (Photo: Jeff Spicer via Getty Images)
Jonathan Bailey (Photo: Jeff Spicer via Getty Images)

In addition to Bridgerton, there’s not long to wait before we can catch Nicola in the third and final series of Derry Girls, which will be arriving on Channel 4 soon.

The first trailer for the new season debuted last week, and after a three-year absence, it was refreshing to see it was very much a case of business as usual for Erin, Orla, Clare, Michelle and James.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

