Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan on filming steamy sex scenes for season three

It's only been a few weeks since we finished bingeing Bridgerton season two, but we're already looking forward to the third season, which Netflix just confirmed will focus on our faves, Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton. Yay!

And it seems we aren't the only ones preparing for the new season, as Nicola Coughlan – aka Penelope aka Lady Whistledown – has already been thinking ahead, particularly when it comes to the sex scenes she'll be filming.

Photo credit: Netflix

"I'm gonna have to be!" she said with a laugh when asked by E! News' Daily Pop if she's ready to film the scenes in the upcoming series, adding that her character's upgrade to the spotlight is "terrifying".

"I've known for, like, two weeks into filming season two, so I had a lot of time to adjust to it," Nicola explained of the shift in her character's role on the hit show. "But then, you know, last night when they were like, 'The news is coming out. You can talk about it,' I was like, 'I don't want to. I'm too scared.' When I say it out [loud], it makes it real."

Photo credit: Netflix

Speaking about her character's future sex scenes, Nicola told People at the start of season two: "Penelope, I think, has a little more time to wait before she gets into that. I can safely say that she's still very much the wallflower. She is in business lady mode."

Sounds like Penelope's wallflower era is coming to an end in 3, 2, 1...

