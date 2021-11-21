Bridgerton Wraps Production on Season 2: 'Words Are Not Enough,' Showrunner Teases

bridgerton season 2

Liam Daniel/Netflix Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton and Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma in season 2 of Bridgerton

Another season of Bridgerton is one step closer to hitting our screens.

Creator and showrunner Chris Van Dusen celebrated wrapping season 2 of the hit Netflix series Saturday, posting a photo of himself hugging the show's new romantic leads Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley.

"That's a wrap on Season Two! So proud of this cast and crew who brought their A-games to work each and every day in this very challenging year," Van Dusen wrote on Twitter. "And these two in this photo with me right here. Words are not enough. Coming in 2022."

Bailey, 33, also posted a photo of himself with Van Dusen and Sex Education actress Ashley, 26, at the season 2 wrap party. "Series 2 complete. Heart full," he wrote on his Instagram Story.

Bridgerton was renewed for season 2 in January, not long before Netflix gave the show an early order for seasons 3 and 4 in April. The first season famously became the streaming platform's "biggest show ever" when it premiered in January.

Filming for season 2 kicked off in May, but production had hit a few roadblocks amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Production was halted indefinitely in July when someone tested positive for coronavirus, just days after a 24-hour pause. Filming later resumed in early August.

Jonathan Bailey/Instagram

Based on Julia Quinn's novel The Viscount Who Loved Me, season 2 will focus on the oldest Bridgerton sibling, Bailey's Lord Anthony Bridgerton, who will potentially find love with new character Kate Sharma. Ashley was cast as the female romantic lead in February. "Newly arrived in London, Kate is a smart, headstrong young woman who suffers no fools — Anthony Bridgerton very much included," Netflix's character description reads.

Nicola Coughlan, the actress who plays Penelope Featherington, appeared with Bailey at Netflix's TUDUM event in September, where they unveiled a first look at season 2. The clip featured a heated exchange between Anthony and Kate.

The show is based on Quinn's Bridgerton series, with each season featuring one of the eight eponymous siblings finding love during the social season of Regency era London. Season 1 told the love story of Anthony's younger sister Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page).

Season 2 of Bridgerton will debut on Netflix in 2022.