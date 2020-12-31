Bridgerton viewers learn that Lady Violet actor Ruth Gemmell played Tracy Beaker’s mum: ‘She really was a famous actress after all’
Bridgerton viewers have spotted an unlikely connection between one of the show’s stars and Tracy Beaker.
Dropping on Christmas Day, Netflix’s lavish period drama is set among high society in Regency-era London, with the wealthy Bridgerton family and their eldest daughter Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) at the centre.
The family is led by Lady Violet Bridgerton (played by Ruth Gemmell), a widow and mother to eight children.
But while Gemmell has previously appeared in TV series including Utopia and Penny Dreadful, it was her role in CBBC’s TV film Tracy Beaker: The Movie of Me that many fans were delighted to recognise her from.
The actor starred as Carly Beaker, the absent mother of protagonist Tracy (Dani Harmer) who lives at a children’s home.
“Just found out the actress playing Daphne’s mum in Bridgerton also played Tracy Beaker’s mum and I can’t unsee it now,” one Twitter user wrote as they made the connection.
“Wondered where I recognised the actress playing Violet in Bridgerton from then realised she was Tracy Beaker’s mum. This is v demonstrative of my television tastes,” another joked.
“Meryl Streep *wishes* she had the range of the actress who plays both Lady Bridgerton AND Carly Beaker in Tracy Beaker: The Movie of Me - EGOT for Ruth Gemmell now!!” one fan tweeted.
Many also joked that just like Tracy fantasises about her mother being a famous actor, Gemmell’s role in Bridgerton may have proven her right.
“The fact that Tracy Beaker’s mum is in Bridgerton,” one joked. “She really was a famous actress after all, I knew Tracy wasn’t lying.”
“I absolutely LOVED #Bridgerton on Netflix but I could not see Lady Violet Bridgerton as anyone but Tracy Beaker’s mum - she really was a famous actress after all,” another fan wrote.
Bridgerton is available to stream on Netflix now.
