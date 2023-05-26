Bridgerton star teases details of new gay drama epic with first look

Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey has teased details of his new gay drama epic, Fellow Travelers.

The upcoming Showtime miniseries sees Bailey play Tim Laughlin, who forges a decades-spanning relationship with Hawkins Fuller (Matt Bomer) against a backdrop of McCarthyism, the Vietnam War and the AIDS crisis.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Bailey and Bomer both teased the project, which is based on Thomas Mallon’s novel and created by Ron Nyswaner (My Policeman, Homeland).

“The nuance of a complicated, volatile queer relationship is the power balance,” said Bailey, who plays Anthony on Bridgerton. “That is what is amazing about Tim and Hawk. Every single sex scene is a meticulous examination of power.

“There’s a level of trust and intimacy that’s even more valuable when society is against you,” added Bomer, who has appeared in American Horror Story. “You keep your secrets together.”

Bailey spoke in more detail about the couple’s intimate love scenes and relationship, which takes place across 35 years, before describing the role as “joyous.”

“I will be so interested to see how people respond to it. To me, being queer is about, as two men, how you negotiate your giving of your body to the other person,” he said.

“That is something that I’ve always yearned to see properly done because I know how extraordinary it is to experience it. It’s been just the most joyous, emotional, and also informative experience I’ve had on a job. I’ve never grieved a character more.”

Bailey shot the series at the same time as the third season of Netflix’s Bridgerton, which is based on Romancing Mister Bridgerton.

With the shifting perspectives in the period-drama, the cast can be interchangeable, and Phoebe Dynevor confirmed that she won’t appear as Daphne Basset in the upcoming episodes: “Sadly not in season 3. Potentially in the future,” she said. “But season 3, I'm just excited to watch as a viewer.”

There is no release date for Fellow Travelers. Bridgerton seasons 1-2 are streaming now on Netflix, along with Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

