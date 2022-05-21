'Bridgerton' Star Simone Ashley Stuns in a Cut-Out Mini Dress on Red Carpet

Photo credit: David M. Benett - Getty Images

It's only been two months since Bridgerton season 2 was released on Netflix, but we're already missing our favorite Lords and Ladies. Luckily, many members of the cast have been walking red carpets during major events so we can get our fix as we wait for season 3 to arrive.

Most recently, we got to see newcomer Simone Ashley, who plays Kathani "Kate" Sharma, at Netflix's FYSEE event on May 15. The 27-year-old actress looked absolutely beautiful in a brown mini dress that had a cut-out top and bottom. She wore gorgeous leopard heels to match.

Photo credit: Araya Doheny - Getty Images

Photo credit: Araya Doheny - Getty Images

Simone was joined by Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington, and Charithra Chandran, who plays Simone's character's sister in the show, Edwina. Each of them looked lovely as they spoke with host Yvette Nicole Brown about the impact of Bridgerton and what fans can expect in the future.

Photo credit: Araya Doheny - Getty Images

As fans know, season 2 was all about Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate's intense love story, and it was recently confirmed that season 3 will focus on Penelope and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton). "Like Lady Whistledown I’ve been keeping quite a big secret for quite a long time… but I can finally tell you that @bridgertonnetflix Season Three is Colin and Penelope’s Story," Nicola shared on Instagram.

But not to fret if you're a huge fan of Simone's character. The actress revealed to Deadline that Kate and Anthony's story is just getting started. "In season 2, there was a lot of push and pull between Kate and Anthony, there were complications with the family, and then they find each other towards the end. I think everything is just starting. I’d like to see Kate just let go a bit more and play more in season 3 and kind of swim in that circle of love together. I think they both deserve it.”

And now we play the waiting game for season 3!

You Might Also Like