Bridgerton Star Ruby Barker Reveals Her Father Has Died: 'This World Is Less Lighter Without You'

Wendy Geller
·2 min read
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 16: Ruby Barker attends the Black Lens Film Festival screening of &quot;How To Stop A Recurring Dream&quot; at BFI Southbank on July 16, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 16: Ruby Barker attends the Black Lens Film Festival screening of "How To Stop A Recurring Dream" at BFI Southbank on July 16, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

Tristan Fewings/Getty

Bridgerton star Ruby Barker is starting 2023 on a sad note, having revealed that her father has died.

The 26-year-old actress, who plays Marina Thompson on the Netflix hit series, made the announcement in a post on Instagram Wednesday.

"Rest in peace Daddy, I love you more than life itself," she wrote beside a series of photos of herself as a young child spending time with her father. "I hope I did and will continue to do you proud."

"This world is less lighter without you, I will never get over this," she added.

Barker did not share any details regarding her father's death, but did add a note of thanks to the "Glasgow general infirmary," a hospital in in Glasgow, Scotland.

Julia Quinn, author of the Bridgerton novels upon which the TV series was adapted, commented with her condolences: "I am so sorry for your loss, Ruby. May his memory be a blessing."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ruby Barker (@rubybarker)

RELATED: Everything to Know About Bridgerton's Queen Charlotte Spin-Off Series

The sad event comes just months after Barker endured another emotionally difficult period in her life. Last May, the actress told her followers on Instagram that she'd been hospitalized for mental health issues after struggling "for a really long time."

Following her discharge at the end of that month, however, Barker told fans she was feeling much better. "I can't wait for the future, I'm doing ok for myself, I'm in a beautiful environment right now to take some time to myself and relax and breathe," she said.

"Getting outdoors, going for walks, speaking to loved ones, trying not to ostracize yourself, that's a really big step," she added. "If I have any advice for my younger self, I would just tell myself, 'Listen, it's not all doom and gloom, even when you hit rock bottom.'"

BRIDGERTON KATHRYN DRYSDALE as GENEVIEVE
BRIDGERTON KATHRYN DRYSDALE as GENEVIEVE

LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX Polly Walker, Ruby Barker and Kathryn Drysdale in Bridgerton

RELATED: Reign and Shine: Bow Down to the New Leading Lady of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Barker made her Bridgerton debut as Marina Thompson when the show premiered in 2020. She had a main role in season 1 and a guest role in season 2.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Previously, Barker said that a piece of advice from her co-star Claudia Jessie, who plays Eloise Bridgerton, helped her improve her mindset.

"She told me to flip the coin: It might be dull on one side, but just flip the coin and you'll find it's shiny on the other. It's training your mind to find the funny, to find the light, to find the positive," Barker said. "It's a really hard thing to do, but if you can get into the practice of doing that, you've got it."

Season 3 of Bridgerton is currently in production; a premiere date has not yet been announced.

Latest Stories

  • The Royal Family's Favorite Children's Books

    Little Archie seems to love books about animals, while Prince George and Princess Charlotte prefer fantastical tales. In 2012, Queen Camilla, then the Duchess of Cornwall, gave a speech in celebration of world book day. Reading is fun.

  • AP sources: Padres, Nelson Cruz agree to 1-year, $1M deal

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Longtime slugger Nelson Cruz has agreed to a $1 million, one-year contract with the San Diego Padres, according to two people with knowledge of the deal. The people spoke with The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the contract is pending a physical and had not been completed. The right-handed-hitting Cruz, who turns 43 on July 1, is expected to platoon at DH with 37-year-old lefty hitter Matt Carpenter, who signed a one-year deal with the Padres last m

  • Police cordon off Gare du Nord after six people stabbed in knife attack

    Police cordon off Gare du Nord after six people stabbed in knife attackKandeepan Moorthy

  • Christina Hall Says She and Husband Josh Will Retire Out of the Spotlight in Tennessee: 'The Ultimate Plan'

    "The combination of having privacy and the family values of the people there feels very different," the Christina in the Country star tells PEOPLE

  • Prince Harry says his children have inherited his mother's genes

    Prince Harry says his children have inherited his mother's genes. Source: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, CBS

  • Former Trump Organization executive Allen Weisselberg sentenced to five months in prison

    A key business executive for Donald Trump's empire has been jailed for five months for dodging taxes. Evidence from Weisselberg helped convict the former US president's firm of tax fraud. As part of a plea agreement, he also agreed to stand as a witness against the Trump Organization, having worked there since the mid-1980s and served as chief financial officer.

  • 'Damaging cuts' to Medicare and Social Security are looking more likely with McCarthy as House speaker. Here's what it will mean for retirees.

    House Speaker Kevin McCarthy made concessions to far-right GOP members to win his seat, which likely include cuts to Medicare and Social Security.

  • Is Prince Harry’s $20 million Spare deal actually worth it?

    Sales records have been as comprehensively smashed as the dog bowl at Nottingham Cottage. The Duke of Sussex’s Spare is the fastest-selling non-fiction book ever, having sold more than 1.4 million copies – whether as print books, e-books or audio books – on its first day of publication in English.

  • CNN Shuffles Anchors Across Daytime Schedule

    CNN said it would shuffle anchors across its weekday and weekend daytime schedules, grouping them together in new ways the network hopes will attract viewers as it attempts to work its way out of a longtime ratings shortfall. John Berman, Kate Bolduan and Sara Sidner will lead a three-hour mid-morning program from New York that […]

  • Miami-Dade wins right to strip FTX name off Heat arena

    MIAMI (AP) — The naming rights deal between FTX and Miami-Dade County was terminated Wednesday by a federal bankruptcy court, a move that allows the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange's brand to be stripped from the arena where the NBA’s Miami Heat play. The order means that before long — and probably starting very soon — all FTX signage and advertising at the arena will be removed. There was no immediate word from the Heat or the county on when the process will begin. That will be a massive unde

  • Banchero, Franz Wagner lead Magic past undermanned Warriors

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Paolo Banchero scored 25 points, Franz Wagner added 24 points and the Orlando Magic beat the Golden State Warriors 115-101 on Saturday night as the defending NBA champions dropped consecutive home games for the first time this season. The Magic won on the Warriors' home floor for the first time in more than 10 years. Anthony Lamb scored a career-high 26 points off the bench for Golen State, 14 of those in the opening quarter with four 3s. Donte DiVincenzo added 15 points and

  • Toronto Raptors ink guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to 10-day contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to a 10-day contract. The team did not disclose financial details when it announced the move Saturday. Wieskamp comes to Toronto from the NBA G League's Wisconsin Herd, where he's averaged 17 points, 16 rebounds and 29.4 minutes in 13 games this season. The six-foot-six, 205-pound native of Muscatine, Iowa, played 29 games for the San Antonio Spurs last season, averaging 2.1 points and 7.1 minutes. Wieskamp previously played th

  • Domi scores in OT to lift Blackhawks over Flames 4-3

    CHICAGO (AP) — Maxi Domi scored at 1:04 of overtime and had an assist as the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Calgary Flames 4-3 Sunday night for their second straight win. Chicago top prospect Lukas Reichel batted in his first NHL goal and had two assists. Philipp Kurashev and Colin Blackwell also scored for the last-place Blackhawks, who ended a five-game losing streak against Arizona on Friday and are 3-13-0 in their last 16 games. Alex Stalock made 44 saves in his third straight start and sixth i

  • Severson scores in OT, Devils rally to beat Rangers 4-3

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored at 2:47 of overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home. Severson’s first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New Jersey p

  • Devils rally from 2 down, beat Rangers on Severson's OT goal

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored with 2:13 left in overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home. Severson's first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New J

  • Winnipeg gym hosts grappling night to help send teen with genetic disorder to Spain

    Winnipegger Eli Ducak, 15, is adventurous, curious and loves his cat and two dogs. He also has Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome. The rare genetic disorder causes fatigue and affects Ducak's connective tissue, so he has to be extremely careful with his movements. His joints can easily dislocate, and Ducak says that often happens with his ankle during gym class. Even though the disorder is progressive and will eventually become worse, Ducak isn't letting it stop him from enjoying his life to the fullest. He

  • Bills safety Damar Hamlin released from the hospital

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday, more than a week after he went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated during a game at Cincinnati, after his doctors said they completed a series of tests. A news release from the Bills quoted Dr. Jamie Nadler as saying: “We have completed a series of tests and evaluation and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged.” Nadler said Ham

  • Brandon Belt explains why he chose Blue Jays over other teams

    New Blue Jays first baseman Brandon Belt met with the media on Wednesday and explained what went into his decision to pick Toronto in free agency. He also discussed how he's feeling after his surgery, what he expects his role will be in 2023, what type of leader he is, and much more.

  • Severson scores in OT, Devils rally to beat Rangers 4-3

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored at 2:47 of overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home. Severson’s first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New Jersey p

  • Fiala has hat trick as Kings beat Golden Knights 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Newly named All-Star Kevin Fiala scored three goals to help the Los Angeles Kings beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 Saturday night and edge closer to their Pacific Division rivals. Second-place Los Angeles has 52 points, just four behind the Knights, who have a game in hand. The Kings have won two of the three meetings, with one game between the teams left April 6 in L.A. Los Angeles also ended the Knights' four-game home winning streak and three-game overall win streak. Fiala h