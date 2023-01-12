Bridgerton Star Ruby Barker Reveals Her Father Has Died: 'This World Is Less Lighter Without You'

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 16: Ruby Barker attends the Black Lens Film Festival screening of "How To Stop A Recurring Dream" at BFI Southbank on July 16, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

Bridgerton star Ruby Barker is starting 2023 on a sad note, having revealed that her father has died.

The 26-year-old actress, who plays Marina Thompson on the Netflix hit series, made the announcement in a post on Instagram Wednesday.

"Rest in peace Daddy, I love you more than life itself," she wrote beside a series of photos of herself as a young child spending time with her father. "I hope I did and will continue to do you proud."

"This world is less lighter without you, I will never get over this," she added.

Barker did not share any details regarding her father's death, but did add a note of thanks to the "Glasgow general infirmary," a hospital in in Glasgow, Scotland.

Julia Quinn, author of the Bridgerton novels upon which the TV series was adapted, commented with her condolences: "I am so sorry for your loss, Ruby. May his memory be a blessing."

The sad event comes just months after Barker endured another emotionally difficult period in her life. Last May, the actress told her followers on Instagram that she'd been hospitalized for mental health issues after struggling "for a really long time."

Following her discharge at the end of that month, however, Barker told fans she was feeling much better. "I can't wait for the future, I'm doing ok for myself, I'm in a beautiful environment right now to take some time to myself and relax and breathe," she said.

"Getting outdoors, going for walks, speaking to loved ones, trying not to ostracize yourself, that's a really big step," she added. "If I have any advice for my younger self, I would just tell myself, 'Listen, it's not all doom and gloom, even when you hit rock bottom.'"

BRIDGERTON KATHRYN DRYSDALE as GENEVIEVE

LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX Polly Walker, Ruby Barker and Kathryn Drysdale in Bridgerton

Barker made her Bridgerton debut as Marina Thompson when the show premiered in 2020. She had a main role in season 1 and a guest role in season 2.

Previously, Barker said that a piece of advice from her co-star Claudia Jessie, who plays Eloise Bridgerton, helped her improve her mindset.

"She told me to flip the coin: It might be dull on one side, but just flip the coin and you'll find it's shiny on the other. It's training your mind to find the funny, to find the light, to find the positive," Barker said. "It's a really hard thing to do, but if you can get into the practice of doing that, you've got it."

Season 3 of Bridgerton is currently in production; a premiere date has not yet been announced.