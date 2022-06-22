'Bridgerton' Star Regé-Jean Page Is the New Face of Armani Code Fragrances

Armani Beauty has announced that Bridgerton's star, actor Regé-Jean Page will be the new face of the Armani Code fragrances.

"Regé-Jean Page interprets and explores the nuances of a gentle, profound masculinity that is not ostentatious or showy. He authentically and spontaneously represents the cultural richness and vitality of this moment in time." Giorgio Armani expressed in a press release. In September, Page will star in an Armani Code Parfum campaign shot by director Manu Cossu and photographer Damon Baker.

Page further exclaimed: "My role for Armani Code is an absolute privilege. It allows me to embody the effortless style of a brand that has defined what the peak of iconic, cinematic style looks like and continues to inspire a progressive outlook on how we will all shape our future."

Stay tuned for Page's upcoming projects with Armani Beauty.