Bridgerton Star Phoebe Dynevor On Fangirling Victoria Beckham, Kim Kardashian Corsets And Her New Role

Becky Burgum
·6 min read
Photo credit: Barnaby Bolton
Photo credit: Barnaby Bolton

From ELLE

Meet Phoebe Dynevor, whose latest role marks her breakout rise to stardom.

The 25-year-old's career began on cult school drama series Waterloo Road as Siobhan aged 14. She later appeared on Prisoner's Wives, then Dickensian and later made her American debut in Younger.

But you may recognise the Manchester actor most from Snatch, the gangster TV series based on Guy Richie's film of the same name, where she hustled alongside Harry Potter's Rupert Grint and Skins' Luke Pasqualino.

However, for Netflix’s show of the season, Bridgeton, Dynevor takes centre stage.

Based on the popular book series by Julia Quinn, Bridgerton - which follows eight high-society siblings in 1813 - is a period drama with a difference. Forget the passive female characters and lack of diversity in the name of ‘historical accuracy’, it’s Gossip Girl meets Jane Austen.

Bridgerton features a race-blind cast and strong female leads, thanks largely to producer Shonda Rhimes. Known for smart, sexy dramas such as Grey’s Anatomy and Scandal, this is the first release from her $150m Netflix mega deal.

Dynevor plays lead Daphne, the eldest of the Bridgerton daughters. It might be a fashionable, seductive and lavish Regency drama, but the themes reflect the world we live in. Hence the casting, with Derry Girls’ Nicola Coughlan and Invictus’ Adjoa Andoh.

Photo credit: Liam Daniel / Netflix
Photo credit: Liam Daniel / Netflix

As Daphne makes her debut into London’s competitive marriage market, a high society scandal sheet written by the mysterious Lady Whistledown (the narrator of the series, played by Julie Andrews) casts aspersions on her hopes.

Enter eligible bachelor Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page). Despite both proclaiming they want nothing to do with each other, their attraction is undeniable. We watch as Daphne navigates the restraints of being a young woman in this era while discovering her sexuality, falling in love and eventually finding herself.

The Greatest Showman costume designer Ellen Mirojnick provides scene-stealing fashion moments and there’s enough drama to fill any Kardashian-shaped hole in your life. Expect the Bridgertons to be your new favourite TV family.

Ahead of the release of Bridgerton on December 25, ELLE discussed all things film, music, TV and books with Phoebe for our series, My Life In Culture.

Photo credit: Netflix
Photo credit: Netflix

Bridgerton is a must-watch because...

It feels like there’s something for everyone. I watched it all with my family and they loved it, which is great because they have such different tastes. Everyone is reflected, from the characters to storylines and it has a real Christmas feel. Even though it’s set in a different era, there are so many parallels with modern society like Daphne’s storyline about the pressure of trying to be perfect as a young girl. The series shows that society hasn’t really changed, we all value the same things today, we’re just living in a slightly different world.

I wore over 100 dresses on set…

I made sure I got a half corset instead of a full one so I wasn’t dying on set every day. Mr Pearl, who did Kim Kardashian’s corset for the Met Gala, created them bespoke, which was exciting. I had a fitting for a new dress every week so it was a pretty insane experience for wardrobe. The costume designer Ellen Mirojnick is a genius. I worked really closely with her and we made sure the dresses went from light blue to dark velvet as her character develops and scenes get steamy.

Photo credit: Liam Daniel / Netflix
Photo credit: Liam Daniel / Netflix

I made a Bridgerton Playlist…

For Daphne, I played lots of classical music like Debussy’s Clair De Lune, but also some unexpected songs, like from Amélie and La La Land to bring romance. There are also a few crying songs, one for every mood Daphne can ever be in. This and the different wigs helped me tap into Daphne at different moments of her journey.

What I’ve been listening to recently…

I’m obsessed with every single album from Jhené Aiko. I’m into meditation and sound healing, and her latest album uses lots of these kinds of noises. Also, my younger sister has been playing the Hamilton soundtrack constantly in my house at the moment.

Photo credit: Cassidy Sparrow - Getty Images
Photo credit: Cassidy Sparrow - Getty Images

What I’ve been watching recently…

In lockdown, I watched The Morning Show and it was one of my favourite shows of the year. It was such an interesting take on women in the media industry, I don’t think I’ve ever seen a show shining a light so openly behind the scenes. And obviously, I’m obsessed with Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston. I’ve also been loving The Undoing more recently, it was great to have something to look forward to every week instead of binging the series in one go.

My biggest fan girl moment was this year…

I wore one of Victoria Beckham’s coats in a magazine shoot and she posted it on her Instagram story and tagged me in it. I used to be a huge Spice Girls fan, so having Victoria Beckham tag me in a story was unbelievable.

Photo credit: Dimitrios Kambouris - Getty Images
Photo credit: Dimitrios Kambouris - Getty Images

When I’m filming I always like to watch classic films like…

Breakfast at Tiffanys, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off and Step Brothers. They're are my go-to comfort films when I’m working on a project.

I would absolutely love to work with...

David Lynch and definitely Damien Chazelle because La La Land is one of my favourite films, but my director list is very long. As for actors, I’m hugely in awe of Cate Blanchett – and Meryl Streep, obviously. One of the first performances I remember being blown away by as a child was Meryl Streep in A Series of Unfortunate Events. When I got a bit older, I discovered Gina Rowlands in A Woman Under the Influence which became one of my all-time favourite films. I admire her so much, her performance was so unhinged and vulnerable, I thought it was incredible.

Photo credit: Dimitrios Kambouris - Getty Images
Photo credit: Dimitrios Kambouris - Getty Images

My favourite film this year has to be…

Marriage Story, it felt so truthful and real. Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver gave such vulnerable performances and everything about it was moving, down to the way it was filmed. I also loved Uncut Gems, it kept me on my toes the whole time.

I’m always reading a book…

My favourite book is Women Who Run With Wolves by Clarissa Pinkola Estés, it’s a book I recommend to all my female friends. It hits you differently in so many stages of your life, so it’s one I go back to a lot.

I read A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara in lockdown and was completely hooked. I’m trying to get into 19th century philosopher Fyodor Dostoevsky at the moment because my friend is obsessed with him and I want to be able to talk to him about philosophers.

Like this article? Sign up to our newsletter to get more articles like this delivered straight to your inbox.

In need of more inspiration, thoughtful journalism and at-home beauty tips? Subscribe to ELLE's print magazine today! SUBSCRIBE HERE



You Might Also Like

Latest Stories

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo begins NBA's next chapter of player empowerment with practical decision

    Making this decision with six days remaining before the deadline shows this wasn’t a no-brainer, and one thinks he evaluated the future free agency landscape before making a practical decision that was sprinkled with emotion, not the other way around.

  • James Harden declines to speak with reporters after returning from trade hold-out

    Add pulling a Kyrie Irving, and an unflattering photo, to the Beard's drama in Houston.

  • Western Hockey League postpones start of 2020-21 season indefinitely

    The Western Hockey League is pushing back the start of its season indefinitely due to uncertainty around the COVID-19 pandemic. 

  • Scott Boras objects to MLB teams saying they lost money in 2020

    Boras spoke on a number of topics in his annual news conference, including the new Mets ownership, the DH in the NL and why MLB needs a CEO.

  • Week 15 fantasy waiver wire: Grab Jalen Hurts while you still can

    Some offensive weapons and team defenses you could snatch from your league's waiver wire for semifinals week.

  • Luka Doncic addresses weight-gain chatter: 'I’m not in my best shape'

    The 21-year-old MVP favorite is taking the criticism in stride.

  • As NFL waits its turn for COVID vaccine, chances of players getting it before Super Sunday are 'pretty low'

    The NFLPA's medical director said the vaccine likely won't be distributed to players before the end of the season during a media call Tuesday, the same day the NFL made the decision to play a postseason without a bubble.

  • Raptors to allow a limited number of fans at home games in Tampa

    It won't be anywhere close to a packed Raptors home game in Toronto, but for the time being, there will be fans in Tampa.

  • Fantasy basketball sleepers to target in drafts

    Looking for sleepers in your fantasy basketball drafts this year? We've got you covered.

  • Canadian Indigenous historian urges Canucks to retire 'orca' logo

    Sean Carleton is urging the Canucks to retire their logo out of respect for the Coast Salish nations, calling its use an example of cultural appropriation.

  • Champion debuts new PPE-inspired hoodies, featuring two multifunctional ways to protect you from harsh weather and germs

    For a limited time, Champion is taking 20% off select orders, and these hoodies are included in the promotion. Simply enter code SELFGIFT at checkout to save $15.

  • Hot Takes We Might Actually Believe: James Harden will be a Philadelphia 76er this season

    The 2020-21 NBA season is almost upon us, but Hot Take SZN is here, and at the end of another eventful offseason we will see how close to the sun we can fly and still stand the swelter of these viewpoints.

  • Fantasy Football stat trends you love and hate to see: How Rodgers, Allen, Big Ben and Trubisky impact offenses

    Dalton Del Don and Matt Harmon provide some noteworthy stats and trends for Week 15 on the latest Fantasy Football Forecast!

  • NFC East stages late-season turnaround

    The NFC East is no longer the laughingstock division in the NFL.After combining to win just two of their first 21 non-division games this season, the teams from the NFC East have been knocking off some powerhouses in recent weeks.Philadelphia beat NFC leading New Orleans last week in the first game with rookie Jalen Hurts starting at quarterback. That came a week after Washington handed Pittsburgh its first loss of the season and the New York Giants upset Seattle on the road.With Washington winning again last week against San Francisco and Dallas knocking off Cincinnati, the NFC East won three non-division games in the same week for the first time since Week 3 in 2018.In all, NFC East teams have an 8-5 record the past four weeks when playing games outside the division, the most wins of any division in that span.For the season, NFC East teams are 10-23-1 (.309 winning percentage) when playing teams outside the division, the worst in the NFL this season. But after being in danger of setting the record for the worst season for a division since the merger, the NFC East is assured of not breaking the mark set by the 2008 NFC West, which combined to go 10-30 (.250).The NFC East is actually outperforming its mark from last season when its teams went 12-28 outside the division. With two wins in the final six-non division games this season, the NFC East can top that mark.MONDAY MAYHEM: The Monday night thriller between Baltimore and Cleveland proved to be one for the statistical history books.The nine rushing touchdowns in the Ravens 47-42 win tied an NFL record for the most in a game that was last accomplished in 1922.The teams combined for 20 points in the final two minutes, starting with Lamar Jackson coming out of the locker room after getting treated for cramps to throw a fourth-down, 44-yard TD pass to Marquise Brown on his first play back with 1:51 to play.After the 2-point conversion put Baltimore up seven, Baker Mayfield answered 47 seconds later with a game-tying 22-yard TD pass to Kareem Hunt.That left Jackson enough time to put the Ravens in position for Justin Tucker’s 55-yard field goal with 2 seconds left. Baltimore added a safety on the final play when Jarvis Landry was forced out of bounds in the end zone on a lateral play.It marked just the third time in the past 20 seasons that teams combined for at least 20 points in the final 2:00 of regulation. Baltimore and Minnesota scored 28 points on Dec. 8, 2013, and Detroit and Tennessee combined for 21 on Sept. 23, 2012.Jackson had his ninth career game, including the playoffs, with at least 100 yards rushing and 100 yards passing, breaking the record held by Michael Vick. No one else has done that more than four times.Mayfield lost for the second time when leading his team to at least 42 points, having also done it in a 45-42 overtime loss to the Raiders in 2018. There have been 15 games in the Super Bowl era where a team lost despite scoring at least 42 points and Mayfield is the only QB to lose two of them.COMEBACK CHIEFS: When Kansas City overcame a 10-0 deficit to beat Miami, it was one of 39 games this season that a team came back to win after trailing by double digits. That’s the most ever through 14 weeks in NFL history.That the Chiefs managed to do it shouldn’t be a surprise. With Patrick Mahomes at quarterback, Kansas City is 9-5 in the regular season and playoffs in games the Chiefs have fallen behind by at least 10 points, including all three post-season wins in last season’s Super Bowl run.No other team has a winning record since 2018 after falling behind by double digits, with the winning percentage for everyone else coming in at .157.DYNAMIC DUO: Green Bay’s Davante Adams and Kansas City’s Tyreek Hill are putting together some impressive receiving seasons.Adams has 1,144 yards and 14 scoring catches despite missing two games with injuries, while Hill has 1,158 yards and 14 TDs.Before this year, there had been only six times that a receiving had at least 1,100 yards receiving and 14 TDs through 13 games since the merger. It hadn’t happened since 2007 when Randy Moss and Terrell Owens both did it for the second time in their careers.Owens also did it in 2004 and Moss in 1998. The only other player to do it is Jerry Rice, who also accomplished the feat twice, in 1986 and ’89.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLJosh Dubow, The Associated Press

  • 48-year-old Manny Ramirez is back in baseball Down Under

    SYDNEY, Australia — Manny Ramirez — yes, that Manny Ramirez — is back in baseball Down Under.The now 48-year-old former Boston Red Sox legend and 12-time Major League Baseball all-star is scheduled to begin the season on Thursday for the Sydney Blue Sox in the Australian Baseball League.Sydney manager Shane Barclay said the two-time World Series winner’s preparation for the season — his team opens the season against the defending champion Melbourne Aces — could not be faulted.“We knew there’d be a Manny show but it’s been a pleasure,” Barclay said Wednesday. “The buy-in from him (Ramirez) has been magnificent and just watching him swing a bat, you’re going ‘there’s no way this guy is 48’.“He’s an incredible athlete. He’s legit and here to play and bought in in every way. He’s going to hit some long balls this season.”Ramirez, who was the World Series MVP when the Red Sox broke their 86-year title drought in 2004, has played in the American minor leagues, as well as in China and Japan, since his MLB career ended.In 2009, Ramirez was suspended for 50 games for violating baseball’s drug policy. In 2011, Ramirez was informed by MLB of another violation of its drug policy and a 100-game suspension but he later appealed and the ban was reduced to 50 games.Ramirez has been joined in Sydney by New York Yankees hitting coach Rachel Balkovec on an off-season assignment. Balkovec is the first woman to perform that role in the MLB.Injuries hit Sydney hard at the end of last season as they missed the playoffs, winning just five of their last 22 games.“The culture that has been created this year is five steps up (on last season),” Barclay said. “It doesn’t win you an ABL trophy but it gives us the foundation we need to be knocking on the door most years. We’re a new club.”___More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sportspire BallparkThe Associated Press

  • Mad Bets: NFL Week 15 Best Bets

    Minty Bets, Jared Quay & Matt Gothard give their best bets for Week 15 of the NFL season.

  • Mad Bets: Are the Warriors a good bet to miss the playoffs?

    Minty Bets & Jared Quay are joined by Hakeem Profit of WagerTalk to go through which teams will make the NBA Playoffs.

  • Mad Bets: NFL Week 15 Prop Bets

    Minty Bets, Jared Quay & Matt Harmon debate a few prop bets for Week 15 of the 2020 NFL season.

  • CONCACAF Champions League win not enough to extend Montreal Impact's season

    ORLANDO, Fla. — In a year stacked with adversity, a win wasn't quite enough for the Montreal Impact Tuesday night. The squad took a gritty 1-0 victory over Honduran club CD Olimpia in Orlando, where the final phases of the CONCACAF Champions League are being played in a “bubble.” But the two-leg quarterfinal is scored on aggregate and with Olimpia already holding 2-1 victory from the first outing in March, the Impact needed a two-goal victory to move on in the tournament.Olimpia will play either MLS side New York City FC or Mexico's Tigres in a semifinal match on Saturday.Montreal came into Tuesday's game as underdogs, with Olimpia riding a nine-game win streak in league play, and Impact coach Thierry Henry was proud of the effort his players put forward. "We performed. … They tried, they battled, they came back, they crossed the ball, they head the ball, they went in," he said.“We beat a team that didn’t lose for a very long time. And rightly so, by the way, because we deserved to win. But we didn’t score the second goal."It had been nearly a month since the Impact last played. The team was ousted from the Major League Soccer playoffs by the New England Revolution on Nov. 20. The long layoff seemed apparent at times on Tuesday, with Montreal turning over the ball and reacting late. The Impact seemed to shake the rust off at the break and struck early into the second half when Olimpia lost track of a rebound at the top of the penalty box. Amar Sedjic deftly swept it up and got a quick shot off, sailing into the bottom right corner of the net to put Montreal up 1-0. The 24-year-old midfielder had two goals in 14 appearances for the Impact during the MLS regular season. Montreal was forced to deal with the absences of some scoring threats throughout the year, including Lassi Lappalainen (season-ending shoulder injury) and Saphir Taider (transferred to a Saudi Arabian club mid-season). The club also decided against picking up an option on Bojan Krkic for next season and the Spanish midfielder in turn opted not to play for the Impact in the Champions League.Sejdic has worked hard in training and taken advantage of an opportunity to be in the starting lineup, Henry said. “He has a brain for the game. And that’s always a plus. When you can think quicker and see quicker, you don’t need to run fast," the coach said. "He’s very important to us at the minute.”Several other Impact players had chances to add a crucial second goal Tuesday, including a late free kick by Mustafa Kizza that was nearly tipped in by Rudy Camacho in injury time. Goalkeeper Clement Diop stopped Olimpia's sole on-target shot to give Montreal a chance, but the Impact ultimately couldn't bury the ball behind Honduran 'keeper Edrick Mejivar, who had three saves. Winning but not advancing is bittersweet, Sejdic said. “At the end of the day, you can’t say that we didn’t leave it all out there," he said. "Guys were fighting, guys were winning second balls, guys were making runs in the box. The final product just wasn’t there when it needed to be. And it is what it is.”Despite the result, Sejdic said the game shows glimmers of what could be on the horizon for the Impact. “We fought, we fought hard," he said. "You can take a little bit of an optimistic point of view in seeing what this group has to offer. There’s a good foundation that we can build off of in this group and kind of apply that for the 2021 year.”Henry, a rookie head coach, sees hope in the way his group has responded this year. Though they had to play under unusual conditions — including living for nearly three months in Harrison, N.J., due to border restrictions — the group has never given up, he said. Instead, the club made the playoffs for the first time since 2016.“This team is brave, wants to play, fight. So we have to keep on doing that. And way better, obviously," Henry said. "We came short, but there’s a lot of positives to take from this season to take into next season.”NOTES: Montreal defenders Luis Binks and Kizza were both shown yellow cards for unsporting behaviour before the halftime whistle. Teammates Romell Quioto and Zachary Brault-Guillard joined them in the referee's book in the second half. … Olimpia's Deybi Flores was shown the yellow card for unsporting behaviour in the 74th minute. … A total of 273 days elapsed between the first and second legs of the quarterfinal. … Jean-Aniel Assi, 16, made his debut for the Impact, coming on in the 82nd minute. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 15, 2020.The Canadian Press

  • Stanford's Tara VanDerveer passes Pat Summitt as winningest women's hoops coach

    The Stanford coach credits Summitt for her help in reaching the record.