Bridgerton star lands next TV role

Bridgerton actress Charithra Chandran will lead the upcoming TV drama Arzu.

Based on Riva Razdan's 2021 novel of the same name, the series also has Bridgerton screenwriter Geetika Lizardi attached as showrunner.

Arzu tells the tale of a young heiress escaping scandal in Mumbai, who starts anew in New York City's high society. She then risks it all for the adventure of living life on her own terms (via Variety).

Commenting on her next role, Chandran (who played Edwina Sharma in the aforementioned Netflix hit) shared in a statement: "I'm delighted to be part of a show that is full of glamour, romance and drama that also fearlessly touches on societal issues.

"It has been a dream working with Blink49 and Unicorn Island Productions as well as being reunited with Geetika on this. Excited for the world to see it."

Blink49 Studios' executive vice-president of global scripted television, Carolyn Newman, also had this to say: "Arzu exemplifies the very essence of our initial collaboration with Lilly and Unicorn Island Productions.

"We're thrilled to welcome Charithra as our lead actress who brings depth and charisma to the project as well as to be working alongside Geetika to adapt this captivating narrative for television."

Lizardi herself went on to describe Razdan's source material as "smart, sexy and aspirational".

"I especially love that Arzu's journey is so personal to our experiences as South Asian women, and at the same time, a coming-of-age story with universal resonance," she added.

Bridgerton seasons 1-2 are streaming now on Netflix, along with Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. Season 3 is on its way.

