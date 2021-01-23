Bridgerton Star Jonathan Bailey Says He Is 'Hopeful' for Anthony's Future in Season 2
NICK BRIGGS/NETFLIX
Things may be looking up for Lord Anthony Bridgerton.
During a new episode of The Netflix Afterparty, the cast of Bridgerton appeared via video chat to discuss some behind-the-scenes secrets from the series as well as what fans can expect from season 2 of Shonda Rhimes' hit period drama.
The focus of season 2 is set to be on the romances of Anthony Bridgerton, Netflix announced on Thursday. And Afterparty co-host London Hughes couldn't help but ask actor Jonathan Bailey if his character has any plans of "settling down" next season.
In season 1 of the Regency drama, Anthony has relations with a number of different women, which Bailey, 32, revealed could very well change in season 2.
"He wasn't smiling that much. He's not a very happy man," Bailey said of his character in the first season. "He sort of seems to be the embodiment of how society is really sort of messed up, like the patriarchal society for men and women and so, it's good to show how bad men can be and how controlling they can be and specifically with Daphne, as a c—kblocker."
Still, Bailey said he is "really hopeful" for Anthony's future as the show goes on. "It can only get better," said the actor, who playfully joked about his character's signature sideburns with Netflix Afterparty co-host and Joe Dirt star David Spade.
Also discussed during the special episode, which additionally included appearances from Nicola Coughlan and Phoebe Dynevor, star Golda Rosheuvel, who portrays Queen Charlotte in the drama, revealed what she was actually sniffing throughout season 1 of the show.
"Glucose and something," she shared, admitting, "I don't know what that 'something' is."
Based on the popular books by Julia Quinn, Bridgerton season 1 follows the esteemed families of British high society and their romantic pursuits through the lens of a mysterious gossip columnist, Lady Whistledown (voiced by Julie Andrews). The series was one of Rhimes' long-awaited projects as part of the eight-show deal she made with Netflix in 2017.
LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page)
The show proved to be an immediate success, with fans lusting over the swoon-worthy chemistry between the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page) and Daphne Bridgerton (Dynevor) and raving over the elaborate costumes.
Earlier this month, Netflix projected the show would reach 63 million households once it hits the 28-day mark, making it the fifth most-watched original series on the provider to date.
And since its premiere, the Bridgerton books have also been flying off of shelves. On online retail sites like Amazon and eBay, hardcover copies of individual books in the eight-part series are selling for as much as $768.57, while a collection of the complete paperback series is selling for $200.
Bridgerton season 1 is now streaming on Netflix.