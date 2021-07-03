Bridgerton star joins The Witcher's Freya Allan in new horror movie

Photo credit: Netflix

Bridgerton star Ruby Barker has been cast in a new horror movie titled Baghead.

According to Deadline, Barker is joining The Witcher star Freya Allan who is also set to star in the upcoming project.

Sharing the news via Instagram, Barker posted a picture along with a caption that reads: "Cannot wait to join @freyaallan and @albertocorredor.film absolutely thrilled."

Baghead is currently in pre-production and there are plans for the movie to start shooting on location in Germany later this year.

The screenplay has been adapted from the short film of the same name directed by Alberto Corredor, who will also serve as a director on this new adaptation. The script has been penned by Christina Pamies and Bryce McGuire.

The movie is centred around a mysterious being named Baghead. This strange person has the ability to manifest the dead and bring them back to the current world for a limited time.

Many people go to Baghead in moments of need as they try to reconnect with their loved ones who have passed on. But these vulnerable moments come at a cost: after contacting Baghead there is a dark twist, as this mysterious medium has ulterior motives.

Baghead will use that storyline already explored in the short and build on it, taking an approach similar to the Saw franchise as additional supernatural elements will be added.

Roy Lee will serve as an executive producer on the project, bringing in his expertise from working on major horror movies such as The Ring and the IT franchise.

Baghead currently has no set release date.

