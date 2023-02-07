Bridgerton 's Simone Ashley Says Netflix Show Filmed 'All of Our Intimacy Scenes in One Week'

Simone Ashley

Jonathan Leibson/Getty

Simone Ashley is shedding more light on the sex scenes she had to film with costar Jonathan Bailey on Bridgerton.

The 27-year-old actress — who plays Kate Sharma on Bridgerton — revealed she shot "all of our intimacy scenes in one week" while filming season 2 of the hit Netflix series.

"We had champagne after we finished the sex scenes in Bridgerton," she recalled to The Sunday Times. "It felt like we'd done the hardest bit of the whole 11-month shoot."

Ashley also detailed how she prepared to film the intimate scenes, sharing, "It's a lot, gearing up for that every day and making sure you have enough sleep, doing whatever you have to do to make you feel ready. I am confident in myself and my body."

bridgerton season 2

Liam Daniel/Netflix Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton and Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma in season 2 of Bridgerton

In March, Ashley told PEOPLE why she felt "very confident" going into the sex scenes with Bailey, 34.

"I felt very safe. I felt very protected," she explained at the time. "I was very excited to be doing these scenes where we can show a dark-skinned woman and her body and not be so taboo about it. Especially a dark-skinned Indian woman where maybe they're represented in a conservative way sometimes."

She also credited Bailey with making her feel even more comfortable.

"Johnny was an amazing co-partner to work with," she shared. "We worked with an amazing intimacy coordinator who ensured that it was choreographed and it was a safe space where we could communicate and make sure that we knew exactly what was going to be happening on the day. And I think that's something that Johnny and I had throughout the whole series."

The Sex Education alum continued, "We always had each other's backs and made sure that each other, as much as we were doing our own work and we were on our own journeys, we would always check in with one another and make sure that they were okay."

bridgerton season 2

netflix Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma and Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton

In his own interview with The Sunday Times in March, Bailey expressed similar sentiments.

"For a man, it is less exposing," the actor said. "I wanted to make sure Simone felt safe as a newcomer on set."

Though the scenes were shot by "the female gaze," meaning that it is portrayed from the woman's point of view, Bailey noted that the actors always knew what they were getting themselves into before filming.

"If you are concerned, you can talk to [the intimacy coordinators]," he explained, adding that the actors were also given consent forms to sign before each scene, detailing "which bit of skin we are going to show in each scene and where we will be touched and how."

Seasons 1 and 2 of Bridgerton are now available to stream on Netflix. Season 3 is currently in production.