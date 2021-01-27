Bridgerton sets new streaming record on Netflix

Netflix said Bridgerton has become its biggest ever original series after it was viewed by a record 82 million households in 28 days.

The hit period drama, which stars British actress Phoebe Dynevor as a debutante in Regency London, was renewed for a second series last week.

The steamy drama has entered the top 10 in the popularity rankings in every country except Japan, while it has hit number one in 83 countries including the UK, Netflix said.

Prepare for another social season. Bridgerton is returning for season two, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/yqapEULKz4 — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) January 21, 2021

The 82 million viewing figure over the first 28 days since its release is a new record for a series produced by the streaming giant.

Jinny Howe, vice president of original series at Netflix, said Bridgerton has “shown that romance can be smart, dynamic, bold and yes – universally appealing”.

“Bridgerton, like The Queen’s Gambit, defies tradition, and demonstrates that period dramas are not limited in scope or audience.

“The show is a fictional portrayal of London in 1813 that lifts that facade of Regency life.”

She added: “It’s designed to be more lavish, sexier and funnier than the standard period drama – and that’s what so surprised and delighted our members.”

Phoebe Dynevor plays debutante Daphne Bridgerton (Liam Daniel/Netflix/PA)

Rege-Jean Page plays the mysterious and rebellious Duke of Hastings opposite Dynevor.

The series also stars Nicola Coughlan, Jonathan Bailey and Claudia Jessie.

Bridgerton is produced by Shonda Rhimes’ Shondaland and is based on a series of books by Julia Quinn.

The series recently helped drive Netflix to more than 203 million global subscribers.

Howe added that fans of Shondaland “have come to expect diversity in all her shows”.

“The empowerment of people of colour and women made Bridgerton feel accessible and contemporary, resonating with audiences all around the world,” she said.

Rege-Jean Page is the dashing Duke of Hastings (Liam Daniel/Netflix/PA)

“Like The Queen’s Gambit and Emily In Paris – two other hugely popular Netflix series – Bridgerton draws upon themes that are universal yet speak directly to women because they feature independent-minded female protagonists in lead roles.”

She added it has been “surreal” to see the “fervour” the series has created among viewers as she referenced the viral trend on TikTok of fans recreating the series as a musical.

Filming of the second series of Bridgerton will begin in the spring in the UK.