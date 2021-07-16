‘Bridgerton’ Series 2 Production Resumes After COVID-19 Caused Pause

Production on the second season of Netflix’s hugely popular series “Bridgerton” is back up and running on Friday after a day’s pause when a crew member tested positive for COVID-19.

Variety understands that filming was immediately paused to allow for an isolated round of testing of everyone involved in the series. All COVID-19 health and safety protocols were followed and those impacted have been isolated. The health and safety protocols that were implemented by the production allowed for fast action to be taken.

Production on the season began in May at London locations. Breakout star Phoebe Dynevor returns for the series, which is based on Julia Quinn’s novels.

Earlier this week, the first season of “Bridgerton” scored 12 Primetime Emmy nominations including for best drama series and leading actor for male lead Regé-Jean Page.

It is produced by Shondaland via Household Pictures.

