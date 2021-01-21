Bridgerton Series 2 Is Coming – And Netflix Just Teased One Big Reason To Be Excited About It

Daniel Welsh
·Entertainment Reporter
·2 min read

Netflix has announced a second series of the hit period drama Bridgerton is to begin production later this year.

On Thursday afternoon, the streaming platform shared a montage of clips from the first episode, alongside with the message: “Prepare for another social season! @Bridgerton shall be back for Season 2!”

A second tweet posted from a different Netflix account hinted at one major shift in the second series of the Shondaland drama, which read: “And according to Lady Whistledown, ‘Lord Anthony Bridgerton intends to dominate the social season’.”

In honour of the news, Netflix shared a new edition of “Lady Whistledown’s Society Papers”, which read: “The ton are abuzz with the latest gossip, and so it is my honour to impart to you: Bridgerton shall officially return for a second season.

“I do hope you have stored a bottle of ratafia for this most delightful occasion. The incomparable cast of Bridgerton will return to production in the spring of 2021.”

While the first series of Bridgerton focussed largely on the romance between Daphne Bridgerton and Simon Hastings, the Duke of Hastings, it seems Jonathan Bailey’s character will take centre stage in the new episodes.

Jonathan Bailey on the set of Bridgerton (Photo: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX)
Jonathan Bailey on the set of Bridgerton (Photo: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX)

The letter continued: “This author has been reliably informed that Lord Anthony Bridgerton intends to dominate the social season. I will have my pen ready to report on any and all of his romantic activities.

“However, gentle reader, before you set the comments section alight with requests for more sordid details, know that I am disinclined to report on the particulars at this time. Patience, after all, is a virtue.”

Netflix announced the news in a very Bridgerton way (Photo: Netflix)
Netflix announced the news in a very Bridgerton way (Photo: Netflix)

We think that’s Netflix’s way of saying “we don’t know exactly when Bridgerton’s going to be back on our screens, so give us a minute before you go demanding a start date”.

Bridgerton is the first show produced for Netflix by Shondaland, after TV super-producer Shonda Rhimes signed a multi-year deal with the streaming service back in 2017.

The period drama was an immediate hit for Netflix following its debut on Christmas Day.

Other big shows to come from the Shondaland production company include Grey’s Anatomy, How To Get Away With Murder and Scandal.

READ MORE:

Behind The Scenes Of Bridgerton, The Period Drama Like No Other

Bridgerton's Leading Man Regé-Jean Page On Ripping Up The Period Drama Rulebook

Lorraine Kelly Left Red-Faced After X-Rated Blunder During Bridgerton Interview

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

Latest Stories

  • 10 things: Raptors' offense goes limp against shorthanded Heat

    The Raptors looked clueless against Miami's shorthanded zone defense on Wednesday.

  • Collin Sexton shreds new-look Nets in Kyrie Irving's return

    Kyrie Irving looked fine after a seven-game layoff, but the Nets struggled to defend as James Harden took a deferential role Brooklyn's loss to the Cavs.

  • Oilers bury lifeless Leafs in Toronto

    Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe summed it up quite nicely after the game: "We didn't do anything."

  • Horvat spoils Toffoli's big game as Canucks down Habs in shootout

    Bo Horvat, who scored two goals and an assist in regulation, beat Carey Price with a shot between the legs to secure the 6-5 victory in the Canucks' home opener.

  • Capitals slapped with $100K fine for violating COVID protocols

    The NHL revealed the Capitals broke protocols with close-contact social interactions and by not wearing masks.

  • Pascal Siakam reveals groin has been bothering him

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam took an awkward fall against the Miami Heat and told reporters his groin has been a problem for a few games.

  • Michael Brantley returns to Astros after false Blue Jays report

    We're tracking every notable free agent signing in the 2020-21 MLB offseason and giving you the details on the deal. Plus: What it means for your fantasy team.

  • AFC Championship: Can Josh Allen cement himself as a Bills legend?

    The conference's two best teams in the Chiefs and Bills meet after travelling a collision course to the AFC Championship game.

  • George Springer deal changes everything for Blue Jays

    Signing George Springer will not just help the Blue Jays win more ballgames, it represents an entire paradigm shift for the franchise.

  • Judge rules in favor of Zion Williamson in $100 million legal battle

    Zion Williamson got a big win Wednesday.

  • 'Embarrassed' A.J. Brown apologizes for post-op Instagram session

    A.J. Brown appeared to be feeling the effects of anesthesia when he took to Instagram live.

  • Canada's long-track speedskating team racing internationally again in Dutch "bubble"

    HEERENVEEN, Netherlands — Canada's long-track speedskating team has entered a Dutch "bubble" to compete in its first international races in over 10 months. Olympic and world champion Ted-Jan Bloemen of Calgary and world champion Ivanie Blondin of Ottawa lead a Canadian contingent of 13 skaters into Heerenveen, the Netherlands for their first World Cup races of the season starting Friday. Their racing season has been decimated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Canadians will compete in World Cup races crammed into a pair of weekends, and remain in the Netherlands for next month's world championship. Canada's long-track team had its most successful season in a decade in 2019-20 with 10 world championship medals, including three gold, and 31 World Cup medals. The team has been without ice in the Calgary Oval since Sept. 5, however, because of a mechanical failure. Ice isn't expected to be restored before May. Aside from two weeks in an indoor oval in Fort St. John, B.C., in November and outdoor skating in Red Deer, Alta., the athletes' training has been limited to dryland and short-track workouts. "The focus over the next month will not be on podium performances, but more so on skaters to continue their preparations for the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing," Speed Skating Canada said in a statement. "They will look to utilize the valuable ice time in Heerenveen to regain their form, before lining up for their first races in over 10 months." Toronto's Jordan Belchos, Ottawa's Isabelle Weidemann, Calgary's Kaylin Irvine and Gilmore Junio, Winnipeg's Heather McLean, Valérie Maltais of Saguenay, Que., Laurent Dubreuil of Lévis, Que., Alex Boisvert-Lacroix of Sherbrooke, Que., Abigail McCluskey of Penticton, B.C., Quebec City's Béatrice Lamarche and Connor Howe of Canmore, Alta., round out Canada's team. Participation was the choice of each athlete, coach and staff member, Speed Skating Canada said in the statement. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 21, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • Sources: Missouri hiring former NFL coach Steve Wilks as DC

    The former Arizona Cardinals coach going to the SEC marks one of the offseason’s most surprising transactions.

  • Conor McGregor doesn't dismiss fight with Jake Paul: 'We'll see what happens'

    While a fight is not on the radar yet, Conor McGregor didn't say no when asked about Jake Paul.

  • Villas-Boas sounds resigned to his fate as Marseille's coach

    PARIS — Speaking with an air of resignation, Andre Villas-Boas accepted his time as Marseille coach might soon be up following another home defeat. The 1-0 loss to Lens in the French league on Wednesday, where he was tactically outwitted by a novice coach, came after an abject team performance last weekend in a 2-1 home reverse to Nimes. Villas-Boas did not even try to defend himself. “If I’m the one who is responsible, which I am, then I am at the disposal of the directors,” he said calmly. “I don’t have a problem with that. I’m not here to become an obstacle.” Marseille is in sixth place, but the position could soon get worse with tough games ahead. On Saturday, Marseille travels to face fourth-place Monaco, which is in fine form having won four of its last five matches. Marseille then takes on fifth-place Rennes, before going to Lens and hosting league leader Paris Saint-Germain in the same week. Fans have already turned on the players, venting their anger before the Lens game. Villas-Boas is the latest coach feeling the intense scrutiny at Marseille, the only French side to win the Champions League — in 1993 — yet also the most volatile. Firing Villas-Boas would involve paying a considerable amount of compensation, however, and Marseille can ill afford to shell out money firing and re-hiring since it is heavily cash-strapped. After he guided Marseille to second place last season and an automatic Champions League place, fans hailed Villas-Boas for doing so with limited resources while praising the fighting spirit he instilled in the side. But tight-knit camaraderie was nowhere to be found against Nimes or Lens, prompting a furious reaction from veteran goalkeeper Steve Mandanda. The France No. 2 has been an ever-present since 2007, aside from one season in England, and is nearing 600 games for Marseille. He described a chaotic scene at halftime against Lens. “We screamed an awful lot," he said. “There are many things to change within the club, notably the team spirit. When you play for Marseille, you must have character.” The long-serving captain wants changes to be made. “We're just not getting there, there's a problem in the squad. We don't have the collective strength which helped us do well last season," Mandanda said. "We have to do a lot of soul-searching, individually and collectively. We must accept everything that's going to happen.” Mandanda has said similar things before, and it remains doubtful whether this tirade changes anything. Dimitri Payet, whose three goals helped France to reach the 2016 European Championship final, has been off form and more like the erratic player who frustrated fans at his previous clubs. Payet has scored six goals in 21 games this season, compared to 12 in 27 last term. Winger Florian Thauvin is short of his best after spending almost the entire last season injured. His scoring return of six in 25 this season — at a ratio of .24 goals per game — is way below the 59 in 134 from 2016-19 at a ratio of .44. But Thauvin remains a highly rated player, having netted 70 goals and provided 45 assists in 187 games for Marseille. At 27 years old he's in his prime, yet he could leave for free in the summer when his contract ends. However, unlike some other players, Thauvin's work rate remains high. So, for now at least, hard-to-please Marseille fans have spared him from reproach. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Jerome Pugmire, The Associated Press

  • ASICS just added hundreds of new women's looks to their up to 60% off semi-annual sale section

    If you spend $200, ASICS will automatically slash $20 off your order.

  • Jags hire ex-49ers exec Baalke as GM, removing interim tag

    The Jacksonville Jaguars hired Trent Baalke as general manager Thursday, removing the interim tag from his title and pairing him with new coach Urban Meyer. Team owner Shad Khan is switching to a coach-centric model in which Meyer and Baalke will both report to him to “have transparency and (fill) the needs and concerns of both parties without really getting filtered or have a chain of command.” Meyer, though, is expected to have final say over the roster and most everything else. “Trent thoroughly knows the NFL and the dynamics of today’s game, has an exceptional eye for talent and I know will have excellent chemistry with head coach Urban Meyer as they begin their mission to bring a consistent winner to our fans in Jacksonville,” Khan said in a statement. Khan interviewed five minority candidates and Baalke for the team’s open GM job. He met with former Houston executive Rick Smith, current ESPN analyst Louis Riddick, former New York Giants GM Jerry Reese, former Cleveland GM Ray Farmer and New Orleans executive Terry Fontenot. Fontenot was named Atlanta’s GM on Monday. Khan, the league’s lone minority owner, made it clear this month that hiring a person of colour to one of the team’s top two spots wasn’t a priority. “I want to get the best person for the job,” Khan said. “I think diversity is very important to me for many, many different reasons. I think we’re going to look far and wide, but I think what’s most important is this inflection point for the franchise we have the best leaders.” Baalke served as Jacksonville’s director of pro personnel in 2020, returning to a front-office role for the first time since San Francisco fired him and coach Chip Kelly following the 2016 season. Baalke spent a dozen years with the 49ers, half as GM. He hired Jim Harbaugh, who led the Niners to the NFC title game in each of his first three seasons and lost Super Bowl 47. Baalke also drafted quarterback Colin Kaepernick in the second round in 2011. Before moving to Jacksonville, Baalke spent three years (2017-19) working as an operations consultant for the NFL. Jacksonville had one of the league’s most attractive coach/GM openings. The Jaguars have 11 picks in the 2021 draft, including four in the top 45, and are nearly $100 million under the projected salary cap. Adding to the appeal: Khan, a billionaire businessman, has shown a penchant for patience and a willingness to spend big. ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Mark Long, The Associated Press

  • Aaron Rodgers or Tom Brady as your GOAT QB? Packers and Bucs square off on Yahoo Sports app

    Who would you pick: Tom Brady or Aaron Rodgers?

  • NBA trade watch: Which stars are likely to be moved next

    Which mid-career superstars, expiring All-Stars and aging duos could be the next on the trade block?

  • The most chaotic fantasy moments of the season | FFSK

    Matt Harmon delves&nbsp;into the truly unbelievable fantasy mayhem you faced off against this year.