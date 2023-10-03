Bridgerton season 3 potential release date, cast, plot and everything you need to know

Netflix

Bridgerton spoilers follow.

Bridgerton continues to be a phenomenon around the world, and there's a buzz louder than a whole hive of bees for season three to come at us as quickly as possible. Even Barbie's getting in on the act .

Good job you've got us to tell you all about it. Consider us your personal, 21st-century Lady Whistledown when it comes to all things Bridgerton.

So, dear reader, we take it you're interested in finding out what's to come – and there's a fair bit of scandal ahead concerning a certain Mr Bridgerton.

Get ready folks – it's the Colin season!

Here's everything we know about what lies ahead for the Ton.

Bridgerton season 3 potential release date: When's it coming?

Netflix

Currently, we have no news regarding a release date for Bridgeton season three – but we do know it's on its way.

With filming fully complete, we would hasten a guess that the new season will be with us no later than 2023.

Or at least, that was what we thought until the Screen Actors Guild went on strike. Now all bets are off until the complex situation is resolved.

Even though filming is finished, Netflix is likely to postpone the show's release until the cast and crew can properly promote it, as SAG strike rules cover all sorts of areas related to marketing their work.

Until then, keep us bookmarked and we'll let you know about all the latest updates.

Bridgerton season 3 cast: Who will be in it?

Netflix

Bridgerton has a few key players the series just wouldn't be the same without – starting with Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington (aka clandestine gossip writer Lady Whistledown).

For season three, Nicola will take centre stage alongside Luke Newton, who plays Colin Bridgerton, after it was confirmed this season would be based on their love story.

Then, of course, there's the central Bridgerton family, including mother Violet (Ruth Gemmell) and the rest of her children Anthony (Jonathan Bailey), Benedict (Luke Thompson), Eloise (Claudia Jessie), Francesca, Gregory (Will Tilston) and Hyacinth (Florence Hunt).

Story continues

In season three, actress Ruby Stokes has been replaced as Francesca Bridgerton by Anatomy of a Scandal star Hannah Dodd. Ruby made the decision to leave in order to focus on another Netflix project, Lockwood & Co.

Netflix





One Bridgerton sibling who won’t be making an appearance is season one’s diamond Daphne, played by Phoebe Dynevor.

"Sadly not in season three," Dynveor told Screenrant earlier this year. "Potentially in the future. But season three, I'm just excited to watch as a viewer."

It was initially uncertain what the future held for Jonathan Bailey, who plays season two's central Bridgerton , Anthony.

But unlike Daphne and the Duke, Anthony and his new wife Kate Sharma (played by Sex Education 's Simone Ashley) play central roles in both their family households. It would be far less likely for them to disappear altogether. Besides, Kate's younger sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran) is yet to find love.

Jonathan confirmed his return as part of the production announcement, while Simone Ashley also confirmed she will be back in business for the next season – and she even left Sex Education to accommodate it . Sob.

Liam Daniel/Netflix

"We're going to be back! Kate and Anthony are just getting started," the actress told Deadline . "In season two, there was a lot of push and pull between Kate and Anthony, there were complications with the family, and then they find each other towards the end.

"I think everything is just starting. I'd like to see Kate just let go a bit more and play more in season three and kind of swim in that circle of love together. I think they both deserve it."

Ruling over all the goings-on is Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel), who can't resist a little bit of gossip around the social season. Helping her in this quest is longtime pal and confidante Lady Danbury (Adjoa Andoh). So expect them to be snooping around a little in season three, too.

Plus, of course, we have some new additions to the Ton! Alongside the production announcement, it was confirmed three more stars are joining the series. They are:

• Daniel Francis (Stay Close) who will play Marcus Anderson: Described as "a charismatic presence who lights up any room he enters, attracting the notice of certain matriarchs in the ton, and the ire of others".

• Sam Phillips (The Crown) will play Lord Debling: "A genial lord with unusual interests. But with wealth and a noble title to back up his eccentricities, he'll have no shortage of interest from young ladies this season."

• James Phoon (Wreck) is taking on the role of Harry Dankworth, "someone who may lack in wit and intelligence, but makes up for it with serious good looks".

Bridgerton season 3 plot: What will happen?

Netflix

Nicola Coughlan set the Ton ablaze (not just as Lady Whistledown) when she confirmed in May 2022 that Bridgerton season three will not be following the book collection's timeline.

While the third novel, An Offer From a Gentleman, focuses its attention on the second Bridgerton brother, Benedict, in the series he's being bypassed for now in favour of the fourth book, Romancing Mr Bridgerton .

"Like Lady Whistledown, I have been keeping a secret for quite some time and I can confirm to you all that season 3 is Colin and Penelope's love story," Nicola told the FYSEE panel (via Deadline ). "I have kept that secret since two weeks into season two. This is the first time I am saying it here."

This story centres on Colin Bridgerton's friendship-to-more relationship with Penelope Featherington.

Throughout the first two seasons, viewers have been privy to Penelope's unrequited love of Colin, who was almost conned into marriage by Penelope's cousin in season one. In season two, he returns from travelling the world with no intent of finding a wife any time soon.

Netflix

Despite being a long-held confidante, Colin sees her as "just Penelope" and even dismissed her to his friends as a potential wife at the end of the season, where a heartbroken Penelope overheard the male-bravado comment at the Featheringtons' ball.

"That very last comment is what I’ve got the most stick about from fans since we’ve finished," Newton admitted of the "savage" scene in an interview with Tudum .

To add fuel to the fire, Penelope's vicious Lady Whistledown alter-ego was discovered by her best friend Eloise, who has disowned her for leaving her and her family as little more than tabloid fodder for the Ton.

This setup in the season finale seemingly shapes some major drama for Pen, who now looks like she's ready to use her quill as a knife, no matter who she takes down.

Speaking about the decision to skip ahead in an interview with Tudum , Coughlan explained that following Colin and Penelope's story a season earlier just makes sense: "I feel like if you see Penelope fawning over this boy for another season, you’ll be like, 'Get it together! Come on, move on and get over it'.

"Jess has talked to Luke and I through the season, and I think people are going to be really obsessed. I think book fans are going to be happy."

Netflix

Meanwhile, Anthony and Kate will likely take a back seat in season three as their time as the central couple is over, but they'll still be around to take care of their younger siblings and pry on their love lives.

In a recent interview with ELLE, Ashley even teased that viewers will see a different side to her character Kate in season three.

"I think you're going to see a much more softer side coming this season," she shared. "We'll likely be able to see that 'softness' in Kate's wardrobe, and in her marriage to Anthony Bridgerton. She's going to be quite content with her husband."

The official synopsis for season three reads: "Penelope Featherington has finally given up on her long-held crush on Colin Bridgerton after hearing his disparaging words about her last season. She has, however, decided it's time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters.

"But, lacking in confidence, Penelope's attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly. Meanwhile, Colin has returned from his summer travels with a new look and a serious sense of swagger.

"But he's disheartened to realise that Penelope, the one person who always appreciated him as he was, is giving him the cold shoulder. Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season. But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly.

"Complicating matters for Penelope is her rift with Eloise, who has found a new friend in a very unlikely place, while Penelope’s growing presence in the ton makes it all the more difficult to keep her Lady Whistledown alter ego a secret."

Bridgerton season 3 trailer: Is there any new footage?

While we're yet to see any new footage of the actual show materialise, the cast of Bridgerton has certainly kept us fed with little bits of gossip from the set. (Would we really expect anything less?)

The latest came as part of the streamer's TUDUM event in September, with on-screen siblings Claudie Jessie (Eloise) and Luke Newton (Colin) coming together to talk about their characters while painting portraits of each other.

They were then joined by Nicola Coughlan for a reveal of the first episode title and first details of what's to come. Naturally, we're obsessed, so have a look at that... and then start counting down the days for the show to return.

We'll give you a proper update in due course, dearest reader.

Bridgerton is available now on Netflix.

You Might Also Like