‘Bridgerton’ Season 3: Nicola Coughlan Reveals Episode 1 Title and Shares Lady Whistledown’s Next Column (Video)

The ton is abuzz. We finally have the episode title for the Season 3 premiere of “Bridgerton.”

In a new feature video with Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Featherington), Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton) and Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton), Coughlan breaks out the first script and announces that Episode 1 is called “Out of the Shadows.” (You can watch the video above.)

The new season will follow the love story of wallflower Penelope and her forever crush, Colin Bridgerton.

As Newton and Jessie painted portraits of each other for Netflix’s Tudum event, Jessie asked her onscreen brother why his character doesn’t realize “Penelope is his true love match.”

“Because they met when they were so young in the cutest way possible,” Newton opines. “When I was reading the book, it’s such a lovely story the way they met. I think there’s just a lot going on that he can’t see what’s right in front of him.” (You can read how they met on author Julia Quinn’s website.)

Jessie also addressed – while painting a very fanciful portrait of Newton – what bothered her character most when she found out at the end of Season 2 that her best friend, Penelope, was actually Lady Whistledown.

“The lies,” Jessie said. “And I think it’s probably slightly humiliating because she now will look back at that time when she’s been on these mad quests and altercations with the Queen and Penelope saw all of it.”

But, before the clip ends, Coughlan pops up and reads a bit of Lady Whistledown’s next column – yes, from Season 3 – where she sets up the new season of the marriage mart and begins wondering who will shine bright among the pack of debutantes.

“The crop this year appears to be rather dazzling indeed, unfortunately, not every young lady can attract the light,” Coughlan read.