‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 Vaults To #3 Most Watched Netflix English-Language Series Launches; On Track For #1

After just 17 days on Netflix, Season 2 of Bridgerton cracked the streamer’s Top 10 of most watched English-language TV seasons in their first 28 days of release, jumping straight to #3 with 560.50M hours viewed. Of them, 115.75M hours were consumed this past week (4/4-4/10) for a third consecutive #1 weekly finish on the streamer.

The Regency drama, which in its first full week of release set a new record for the most viewed title in a week on the English TV list (251.74M hours), is on track to top the all-time list for English-language series by the end of the 28-day post-premiere window, edging Season 1 of Bridgerton, which is currently #1 with 625.5M hours. Shondaland is assured to have 3 of the Top 3 entries with the two seasons of Bridgerton and Inventing Anna at #5, at least until Stranger Things returns.

New unscripted entry The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, from the creators of Love is Blind, was a distant #2 to Bridgerton on the weekly chart with 43.71M hours viewed. Season 5 of AMC’s Better Call Saul entered the Top 10 at #6 with 15.17M hours viewed.

