New ‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 Trailer Drools Over New Lead Hunk Jonathan Bailey

Bridgerton Season 2 may be down one Regé-Jean Page, but with the addition of Newton the corgi, all has been forgiven. Netflix’s whirlwind romance is gearing up for it’s highly-anticipated sophomore season, releasing the first trailer teasing Anthony Bridgerton’s (Jonathan Bailey) quest for love. And if you thought the first season was steamy, just wait until Season 2—the trailer wastes no time stripping Anthony bare.

“It has been said that competition is an opportunity for us to rise before our greatest of challenges,” Gossip Girl, aka Lady Whistledown opens in the trailer. “I cannot be the only one wondering if this former capital R Rake is ready to flourish.” (We’re supposed to believe that sweet Penelope is behind this brutal roast?)

An enticing love triangle is set ablaze in Bridgerton Season 2, as Anthony (or rather, his nagging mother) finally decides it’s time to settle down. When he starts canoodling with belle of the ball Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran), older sister Kate (Simone Ashley) isn’t sold on his allure. Anthony should understand, right? That was his position with Daphne last season. Alas, he’s learned nothing! Probably for the better, though, as he and Kate strike up a thrilling enemies-to-lovers plot just as promising as Season 1’s fake romance.

The Shondaland series has not forgotten about it’s many side characters, too: fans of the quick-witted Eloise will delight in a quick scene of her new love interest, and sparks fly between Colin/Penelope once more. Even Daphne returns—at the behest of many, without her Duke of Hastings — to offer her big brother some sage advice on love. And who could forget the scene-stealing snuff icon Queen Charlotte?

Alongside Bailey, Ashley, and Chandran, Season 2 will star Adjoa Andoh, Lorraine Ashbourne, Harriet Cains, Bessie Carter, Shelley Conn, Nicola Coughlan, Phoebe Dynevor, Ruth Gemmell, Florence Hunt, Martins Imhangbe, Claudia Jessie, Calam Lynch, Luke Newton, Golda Rosheuvel, Luke Thompson, Will Tilston, Polly Walker and Rupert Young.

‘Bridgerton’ Delivers Hot Sex and Corsets for Christmas. God Bless Us, Every One.

Bridgerton Season 2 will be based on Julia Quinn’s second novel in the original series, The Viscount Who Loved Me. Under Shondaland’s deal with Netflix—which recently released the less-promising Inventing Anna—Shonda Rhimes will executive produce with Betsy Beers, Tom Verica, and Chris Van Dusen. Van Dusen returns as creator and showrunner of Season 2.

Swoon over Bridgerton Season 2 when all episodes land on Netflix on March 25.

