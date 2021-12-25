‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 Finally Gets Premiere Date From Netflix (Video)

The wait is almost over, “Bridgerton” fans!

On Saturday, Netflix revealed that the second season of Shonda Rhimes’ smash-hit romance TV series will debut next year on March 25.

The Christmas Day announcement was delivered by the “Bridgerton” Season 2 stars themselves — Jonathan Bailey (Anthony Bridgerton) and Simone Ashley (Kate Sharma), and Claudia Jesse (Eloise Bridgerton), Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton) and Charithra Chandran (Edwina Sharma) — in a video shared by Netflix on the one-year anniversary of the show’s first-season launch. You can watch that special clip here.

While the second season itself would have been the ultimate Christmas present for viewers of the show based on the Julia Quinn novel series of the same name, we’re willing to at least take the long-awaited premiere date as a pretty perfect way to mark the occasion.

As every “Bridgerton” fan knows — whether they liked it at first or not — the show’s focus is shifting from Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and her husband Simon Basset a.k.a. the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page) to the new leading couple for Season 2: Daphne’s eldest brother Anthony Bridgerton (Bailey) and his love interest, Kate Sharma (“Sex Education” alum Ashley).

Here’s the official description for “Bridgerton” Season 2:

From Shondaland and Creator Chris Van Dusen, the second season of Bridgerton follows Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), the eldest Bridgerton sibling and Viscount, as he sets out to find a suitable wife. Driven by his duty to uphold the family name, Anthony’s search for a debutante who meets his impossible standards seems ill-fated until Kate (Simone Ashley) and her younger sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran) Sharma arrive from India. When Anthony begins to court Edwina, Kate discovers the true nature of his intentions — a true love match is not high on his priority list — and decides to do everything in her power to stop the union. But in doing so, Kate and Anthony’s verbal sparring matches only bring them closer together, complicating matters on both sides. Across Grosvenor Square, the Featheringtons must welcome the newest heir to their estate while Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) continues to navigate the ton whilst keeping her deepest secret from the people closest to her.

Story continues

Bridgerton is a romantic, scandalous, and clever series that celebrates the timelessness of enduring friendships, families finding their way, and the search for a love that conquers all.

“Bridgerton” Season 2 also stars Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), Lorraine Ashbourne (Mrs. Varley), Harriet Cains (Philipa Featherington), Bessie Carter (Prudence Featherington), Shelley Conn (Mary Sharma), Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Featherington), Phoebe Dynevor (Daphne Basset), Ruth Gemmell (Violet Bridgerton), Florence Hunt (Hyacinth Bridgerton), Martins Imhangbe (Will Mondrich), Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton), Calam Lynch (Theo Sharpe), Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton), Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton), Will Tilston (Gregory Bridgerton), Polly Walker (Portia Featherington), Rupert Young (Jack) and Julie Andrews as the voice of Lady Whistledown.

The series has already been renewed for Seasons 3 and 4.

“Bridgerton” Season 2 will premiere March 25, 2022 on Netflix.