‘Bridgerton’ Queen Charlotte Prequel First Look Reveals Thorny Meet-Cute Between Charlotte and the King (Video)

How did “Bridgerton’s” Queen Charlotte meet her king? It’s time to find out thanks to a clip of their meet-cute, shared Saturday by Netflix as part of the streamer’s Tudum fan festival. (Watch the clip above.)

Young Queen Charlotte, played by India Amarteifio is determined to flee some sort of event (and what sounds like an arranged marriage) by climbing up a flowering and somewhat thorny vine. Corey Mylchreest, who plays Young King George, stumbles upon her, and not knowing who he is, she asks for his help in getting over the wall.

But, while she tries angle after angle, he refuses her requests and reveals his true identity, leaving her stunned.

The clip is fans’ first real look at the show, with Amarteifio bringing to life the beloved character originated by actress Golda Rosheuvel in “Bridgerton.”

“Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” follows Queen Charlotte’s rise to prominence and power. Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Agatha Danbury) and Ruth Gemmell (Lady Violet Bridgerton) reprise their roles from the main series.

Joining Amarteifio in the cast are Michelle Fairley, who plays Princess Augusta; Mylchreest, who plays Young King George, Arsema Thomas, who plays Young Agatha Danbury (Lady Danbury). The series also features Sam Clemmett as Young Brimsley, Freddie Dennis as Reynolds , Richard Cunningham as Lord Bute, Tunji Kasim as Adolphus, Rob Maloney as the Royal Doctor, Cyril Nri as Lord Danbury, and “Bridgerton” actor Hugh Sachs as the older Brimsley.

Shonda Rhimes is creator, executive producer and showrunner. Additional EPs are Betsy Beers and Tom Verica, who also directs.