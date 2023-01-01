‘Bridgerton’ Prequel ‘Queen Charlotte’ Reveals First Look at Young Lady Danbury

Netflix has released the first look at young Lady Agatha Danbury in the streamer’s upcoming “Bridgerton” prequel series, “Queen Charlotte.”

Played by Arsema Thomas, Agatha uses Charlotte’s ascent to the throne to forge her way into society while under the thumb of a much older husband. Strapped with a sharp understanding of the once-divided social scene and the intricacies of marriage, Agatha becomes a guiding light for the new Queen, all while finding her own voice and power.

“Centered on Queen Charlotte’s rise to prominence and power, this Bridgerton-verse prequel tells the story of how the young Queen’s marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton,” reads the limited series’ logline.

Golda Rosheuvel, Adjoa Andoh and Ruth Gemmell will reprise their roles from “Bridgerton” as Queen Charlotte, Lady Agatha Danbury and Lady Violet Bridgerton, respectively. India Amarteifio (“Line of Duty”) stars as young Queen Charlotte. Michelle Fairley (“Gangs of London”) plays Princess Augusta, while Corey Mylchreest (“The Sandman”) plays young King George. Sam Clemmett (“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” – West End and Broadway, “The War Below”) rounds out the cast as young Brimsley along with Freddie Dennis (“The Nevers”) as Reynolds, Richard Cunningham (“The Witcher”) as Lord Bute, Tunji Kasim (“Nancy Drew”) as Adolphus, Rob Maloney (“Casualty”) as the Royal Doctor, Cyril Nri (“Cucumber”) as Lord Danbury and “Bridgerton” alum Hugh Sachs as Brimsley.

Shonda Rhimes serves as showrunner, writer and executive producer. Director Tom Verica also executive produces alongside Betsy Beers.

