Bridgerton’s Jonathan Bailey reveals ‘highlight’ of filming second series

Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter
·3 min read

Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey has said working with Simone Ashley during the filming of the much-anticipated second series was a “once-in-a-lifetime” experience.

The new series of the Regency-era drama shifts its focus to the tumultuous courtship between Viscount Anthony Bridgerton, played by Bailey, and Ashley’s character Kate Sharma.

Bailey, 33, featured as Phoebe Dynevor’s on-screen brother in the first series and now takes the lead role.

Bridgerton world premiere
Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley arriving for Bridgerton premiere (Yui Mok/PA)

Walking a grass carpet at the UK premiere in London’s Tate Modern, Bailey said it was a “privilege” to tell Anthony’s story in the new series.

He told the PA news agency: “I had read the book and he is a complicated fellow and his relationship with Kate is very different to series one but no less intoxicating, so it was great.

“I think hitting certain scenes with Simone was the highlight throughout, it was such a good companionship and teamwork vibes.

“That is something that is going to be once in a lifetime and never be the same again, telling that sort of romantic story.

“There is some sweet passion coming your way, long yearning looks and aching hearts, watch out for those.”

Bridgerton world premiere
The cast and crew of Bridgerton (Yui Mok/PA)

At the world premiere on Tuesday evening, hosted by radio presenter Clara Amfo, Ashley revealed horse-riding in the park with Bailey was her series highlight.

Speaking about when she discovered she would star in Bridgerton, she told PA: “I think I was on a movie at the time in my trailer and I couldn’t tell anyone.

“I had to put my phone on to flight mode and everyone was talking about Bridgerton, about what was going to happen in season two, and I had to stand there and keep my mouth shut.

“I always say it was effortless, I fell into the family.”

Bridgerton became the most-watched show on Netflix when it was released on Christmas Day 2020.

Bridgerton world premiere
Golda Rosheuvel (Yui Mok/PA)

The hit show, based on a series of books of the same name by Julia Quinn, follows the eight siblings of the Bridgerton family as they attempt to find love.

At the premiere, Luke Newton, who plays Colin Bridgerton, revealed that Bailey has been keeping a journal of tips to pass down to the Bridgerton boys when the “baton” is passed to them in the series.

Speaking about the journal, Bailey added: “That would be revealing all the secrets, it’s going to be amazing once it gets to it, I’m going to be a very proud older brother when I see.

“There is no show like Bridgerton, I don’t think, that I have ever seen in the way the baton is passed, and I will be so looking forward to the future.”

Golda Rosheuvel, who plays Queen Charlotte, praised Bailey for being an “exquisite actor”, adding that she was thrilled “to see him rise to the challenge” as lead actor in the show.

A post shared by Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan)

Speaking about diversity and representation in the programme, Rosheuvel told PA: “Because of Bridgerton I think the conversation has to change, especially in this genre, period drama, and I think the doors are wide open now for possibilities.”

Nicola Coughlan, who reprises her role as Penelope Featherington, was scheduled to attend the premiere but had to cancel after catching Covid-19.

In a post on Instagram, she said: “So I’ve been struck down with Miss Rona and I’m missing our first premiere- heartbroken is an understatement but sending so much love to my gorgeous cast mates who I hope have the best night.”

Bridgerton series two, produced by Shonda Rhimes, arrives on Netflix on March 25.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Lala Kent Calls Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz's Split 'Very Sad': 'There Is Still Love There'

    Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz announced their decision to separate after 12 years together last week

  • Kylie Jenner Shares New Photo of Baby Boy Before Announcing His Name Is No Longer Wolf

    Kylie Jenner announced on Monday that her son with Travis Scott would no longer be going by the name Wolf as "we just really didn't feel like it was him"

  • Jets' Harkins scores twice in 6-4 win over Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jansen Harkins scored twice, Kyle Connor got his 39th goal of the season and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-4 Sunday night. Nikolaj Ehlers, Josh Morrissey and Blake Wheeler also scored, and Connor added two assists for the Jets. Andrew Copp added three assists, and Winnipeg won for the third time in four games to get within five points of the Western Conference's final wild-card spot. Jonathan Toews, Dylan Strome, Taylor Raddysh and Philipp Kurashev each scored fo

  • McDavid has three points, Kane scores twice as Oilers top Devils 6-3

    EDMONTON — Evander Kane scored twice and Connor McDavid had a goal and a pair of assists as the Edmonton Oilers kept the longest active winning streak in the NHL alive with a 6-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. Leon Draisaitl, Tyson Barrie and Zach Hyman also scored for the Oilers (35-23-4), who have won five in a row on a crucial homestand. Jesper Bratt had two goals and an assist and Nico Hischier also scored for the Devils (22-35-5), who have lost three in a row and four of th

  • Lightning replaced their stellar third line and now look poised to three-peat

    Who cares about tomorrow when you’re still in the now, and why would the Lightning change their winning formula this time around?

  • Chicago Red Stars grab comeback win over Houston Dash in NWSL Challenge Cup

    Mallory Pugh scored two goals to lift the Chicago Red Stars a 3-1 win over the Houston Dash in National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup action on Sunday in Houston. Katie Naughton put Houston up 1-0 in the 19th minute, but the home team wasn't able to keep its lead for long as Pugh tied the game in the 27th minute. Arin Wright converted a penalty to give Chicago the lead in the 58th minute. Pugh scored her second of the night from outside the box to make it 3-1. An attendance of 4,087 at PNC

  • Penguins add some firepower with Rickard Rakell acquisition

    The Penguins have acquired one more weapon as the team gears up for another Cup run.

  • Cavalry FC goalkeeper Marco Carducci details recovery from testicular cancer

    CALGARY — Cavalry FC goalkeeper Marco Carducci has revealed he is recovering from testicular cancer. In a statement, the 25-year-old from Calgary said he was diagnosed Feb. 16. "Following the guidance of our team physician, I sought immediate treatment at Rockyview General Hospital. Within 48 hours I had been admitted, undergone a radical inguinal orchiectomy, and was discharged to recover at home," he said. "Thankfully, all initial testing indicates that the cancer was caught early and was cont

  • College hockey team celebrates with trophy, gets winning goal overturned 40 minutes later

    Minnesota State had to win the Mason Cup twice.

  • In the Mentions: Maple Leafs worth believing in

    On the latest episode of In the Mentions, Omar assesses the Leafs lineup post NHL trade deadline and finds reasons to remain optimistic that this year, the playoffs will be different and Toronto will finally make it past the first round.&nbsp;

  • Lightning were the only team that could trade for Brandon Hagel

    The price on Brandon Hagel was astronomical, but the Lightning players have earned the asset dump after back-to-back championships.

  • Bruins bolster blue line by acquiring Hampus Lindholm from Ducks: Reports

    The Bruins traded for defenceman Hampus Lindholm with the Ducks shortly before Monday’s trade deadline.

  • Hartman gets winner late in 3rd, Wild beat Blackhawks 3-1

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Ryan Hartman scored with 3:13 left in the game, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 on Saturday to finish off a four-game season sweep of its Central Division rival. Frederick Gaudreau and Jordan Greenway also scored for Minnesota. Cam Talbot made 21 saves to win his fifth straight, improving to 9-4-0 in his last 13 starts. Seth Jones scored his first goal in 36 games for the Blackhawks, and Kevin Lankinen made 31 saves, On the game-winner, Kirill Kapriz

  • Nick Nurse highlights learning points for Raptors in OT loss to Lakers

    In a tough and physical matchup, the Raptors allowed one turnover too many to give the Lakers an OT win on Friday night. Toronto coach Nick Nurse discussed what can be learned from a back-and-forth game that didn’t go his team’s way. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Will Scottie Barnes win Rookie of the Year?

    Scottie Barnes, Evan Mobley and Cade Cunningham are all worthy of being named Rookie of the Year for different reasons. They are generational talents who will help their respective franchises for years to come. But for now, who currently has the upper hand for Rookie of the Year honours?

  • Overwatch beta 2 is coming!

    Overwatch's beta 2 testing is coming in late April and will be open to the public to sign up and test out.

  • Maple Leafs acquire veteran defenceman Mark Giordano from Kraken

    TORONTO — Mark Giordano is coming home. The Maple Leafs acquired the veteran defenceman and Toronto native along with centre Colin Blackwell from the Seattle Kraken on Sunday for two second-round draft picks and a third-round selection. Giordano should provide grit, responsibility in his own zone and leadership to a blue line that also recently added the hard-nosed Ilya Lyubushkin in a trade with the Arizona Coyotes, and is hoping to get Jake Muzzin back from a concussion before the end of the r

  • Bruins sign newly acquired Hampus Lindholm to eight-year extension

    The Bruins wasted no time in locking Hampus Lindholm for the long haul.

  • Nelson's third-period hat trick leads Isles past Stars 4-2

    NEW YORK (AP) — Brock Nelson scored three times in the third period for his fourth career hat trick, Semyon Varlamov made 37 saves and the New York Islanders topped the Dallas Stars 4-2 on Saturday. Ryan Pulock also scored for New York, which extended its point streak to six games and won for the fifth time in six games. Denis Gurianov and Jacob Peterson each had a goal and an assist, but the Stars lost for the fourth time in five games. Jake Oettinger made 21 saves in his 33rd appearance this s

  • Canucks deal defenceman Travis Hamonic to Senators

    The Canucks are receiving a third-round pick that was originally theirs in the Hamonic deal.