Bridgerton 's Hannah Dodd Makes Her Debut Alongside Jonathan Bailey as Season 3 Starts Filming

Giovana Gelhoren
·3 min read
Jonathan Bailey, Hannah Dodd
Jonathan Bailey, Hannah Dodd

HowesImages-Dean-Click News And Media/SplashNews.com

Hannah Dodd is officially Bridgerton's new Francesca!

Though news of Dodd's casting as the Netflix hit's sixth-oldest sibling was announced in May, Dodd was just spotted during filming for the first time.

In one of the photos, the actress, 27, is wearing a Regency-style dress with white gloves, jewelry and a voluminous updo. She is seen outside the Bridgerton household alongside Jonathan Bailey, 34, who plays season 2 leading man Anthony Bridgerton.

Bailey's onscreen love, 27-year-old Simone Ashley decked out as her character Kate Sharma, can also be seen smiling next to Dodd in another picture.

Simone Ashley,Will Tilston
Simone Ashley,Will Tilston

HowesImages-Dean-Click News And Media/SplashNews.com

Last month, Dodd opened up about being "so excited" to join the cast.

"Everybody's been so lovely. I just wanted to do a good job," she told TVLine.

RELATED: Everything to Know About Bridgerton Newcomer Hannah Dodd

In May, Netflix announced Dodd's casting after Ruby Stokes, 21, who played Francesca in seasons 1 and 2, left the show to lead Lockwood & Co., another series on the streamer.

"Francesca Bridgerton is a bit of a mystery within her chatty, extroverted family," Netflix said in a statement. "Despite her reserved nature, she goes along to get along when it comes to society affairs, fortified with a dry wit and pragmatism that confound the fickle ton yet seem to draw attention when she least desires it."

Based on the books by Julia QuinnBridgerton became Netflix's most-watched English-language TV show in April. In line with the books, the TV series follows each member of the Bridgerton family on their quests for love — though executive producers Shonda Rhimes and Chris Van Dusen hinted that the TV series might switch up the order.

After the series was renewed for seasons 3 and 4, the streaming network confirmed in May that season 3 would stray from the book order and instead focus on Penelope and Colin's love story, which isn't detailed until the fourth Bridgerton novel Romancing Mister Bridgerton.

RELATED: Bridgerton Costume Designer Reveals One of Penelope's Dresses Was a Hidden Clue for Season 3

Hannah Dodd
Hannah Dodd

David M. Benett/Getty

During TVLine's interview, Dodd shared she "really enjoyed Colin and Penelope's story," adding, "I am really looking forward to seeing how that pans out in our version."

As for the preparation to play her character, Dodd revealed she's read six out of Quinn's eight books in the series and began with Francesca's story.

"Because I didn't know what I'd got myself in for, but I needed to read that as soon as possible," she explained. "It's such a beautiful book, and she's such a beautiful character. I can't really believe that I get to play her."

"I know how people feel about her as well, so I'm going to do my best," Dodd added.

Seasons 1 and 2 of Bridgerton are currently streaming on Netflix.

