Bridgerton: A Guide to Who Everyone Marries in the Books

Bridgerton

LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Bridgerton is back for another dramatic season.

Following Daphne and Simon's love story in season 1, the second season follows the eldest Bridgerton son Anthony and his quest to find a wife.

While the season is filled with plenty of romance, you'll likely find yourself craving more by the end (especially with all the loose ends in the finale).

Thankfully, there are still plenty more stories to tell as the Netflix series has already been renewed for seasons 3 and 4.

In Julia Quinn's Bridgerton's novels, which the show is based on, each book centers around a different Bridgerton family member finding love.

Though the Netflix series has already made quite a few key changes from the book in seasons 1 and 2, the novels could still offer some indication of what's to come.

If you're curious to know how the entire book series plays out (including whether Penelope and Colin ever get together), read ahead for a spoiler-filled guide (you've been warned!) to the Bridgerton family love stories.

Who does Daphne marry in the Bridgerton books?

bridgeton

netflix Regé-Jean Page as Simon, the Duke of Hastings, and Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Bridgerton

The first Bridgerton book, The Duke and I, centers around Daphne and Simon Basset's love story.

During the 1813 season, Daphne and Simon pretend to court each other but end up developing real feelings for each other. They eventually share a kiss in the garden, which Daphne's brother Anthony witnesses. As a result, he demands that Simon marry her.

Simon initially refuses to get married, but they eventually tie the knot in a simple ceremony. Their marriage is rocky at first, as Simon doesn't want to have children, but they end up reconciling their relationship in the end. They later give birth to a baby boy.

Who does Anthony marry in the Bridgerton books?

Bridgerton

Liam Daniel/Netflix

Anthony's love story is told in the second book in the Bridgerton series, The Viscount Who Loved Me. During the 1814 season, Anthony decides to take a wife and sets his sights on Edwina Sheffield (whose name has been changed to Edwina Sharma for the series), after she is named the "Diamond of the First Water."

In an attempt to win Edwina over, he tries to impress her sister Kate, but eventually develops feelings for Kate instead. In the end, he and Kate marry.

Who does Benedict marry in the Bridgerton books?

Bridgerton

Liam Daniel/Netflix

Benedict, the second-oldest Bridgerton son, is the main character in the third Bridgerton novel, An Offer from a Gentleman. Benedict's love story plays out a bit like Cinderella as he meets and falls for a mystery woman at a masquerade ball during the 1815 season. Before he's able to get her name though, she departs the party at midnight, only leaving behind a single glove.

Two years later, Benedict encounters and rescues a young maid named Sophia "Sophie" Beckett as she's about to be taken advantage of by a group of men. He offers Sophie a job, not knowing that she is the same woman he fell for at the ball.

Torn between his growing love for Sophie and the search for his mystery girl at the masquerade ball, Benedict eventually decides to go find Sophie and profess his feelings and propose. He returns home to find her playing a game blindfolded and eventually puts together that she is the mystery woman from the ball.

After overcoming a few obstacles, the two eventually get married in the end.

Who does Colin marry in the Bridgerton books?

Bridgerton

LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Colin's love story plays out in the fourth Bridgerton novel, Romancing Mister Bridgerton.

After years of only seeing Penelope Featherington as just a friend, things begin to change for Colin after he returns from a trip abroad. As their relationship evolves, things take a turn when society becomes even more invested in discovering the identity of Lady Whistledown.

As Colin grapples with his feelings for Penelope, he becomes more confused when he learns that she is Lady Whistledown. Though they encounter a few more obstacles throughout the book, the story ends with them becoming husband and wife.

Who does Eloise marry in the Bridgerton books?

Bridgerton

LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Eloise is the main character in the fifth book in the Bridgerton series, To Sir Phillip, with Love.

Following the death of Marina Thompson — who is the distant cousin of the Bridgertons, not the Featheringtons in the books — Eloise offers her condolences to her widower, Sir Phillip Cane. The two begin writing letters back and forth, and as a result, end up developing feelings for each other.

The two eventually meet in person, but when Eloise's older brothers learn she has met with a man unchaperoned, they demand he marry her, which he eventually does.

Who does Francesca marry in the Bridgerton books?

Ruby Stokes

Liam Daniel/Netflix

Francesca's love story is explored in the sixth Bridgerton novel, When He Was Wicked.

Unlike her siblings, Francesca actually gets married twice. She first marries a man named John Sterling, who is the Earl of Kilmartin, but he has a tragic, sudden death.

Following John's death, Francesca turns to her best friend and husband's cousin, Michael Stirling, who has secretly harbored feelings for her.

In the years following John's death, the two struggle with both grief and guilt, but eventually come together and get married in the end.

Who does Hyacinth marry in the Bridgerton books?

Florence Emilia Hunt

Liam Daniel/Netflix

Hyacinth's love story plays out in the seventh Bridgerton novel, It's in His Kiss.

In the book, Hyacinth falls for Lady Danbury's grandson, Gareth St. Clair, after they work together on translating his old family diary written in Italian.

Through their partnership, they develop feelings for each other and end up getting married.

Who does Gregory marry in the Bridgerton books?

Will Tilston

Liam Daniel/Netflix

Gregory Bridgerton is the main character in the eighth Bridgerton novel, On the Way to the Wedding.

Gregory's story is another great friends-to-lovers romance. Initially, he has his sights set on a young woman named Hermione Watson, but she has her eyes on another.

Believing that Gregory is a better match for Hermione, her friend Lady Lucinda "Lucy" Abernathy agrees to help him win her over. However, in the end, Gregory and Lucy end up developing feelings for each other.

The two eventually marry, but not before Lucy has to break off an engagement with someone else.

Bridgerton season 2 is currently streaming on Netflix.