'Bridgerton' Fans Missed a Major Season 2 Detail About Kate and Anthony's Future

Spoilers about Bridgerton season 2 and 3 ahead!

Fueled by intense gazes and lingering touches, Bridgerton season 2 fully bodied the classic enemies-to-lovers trope as the slow burn tension between Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) and Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) plagued us to the very end. The season finale ties a nice bow on the newlyweds' story but fans may have missed this major detail that hints at Kate and Anthony's — who fans affectionately dubbed as #Kanthony — future.

The heartfelt moment happens in the eighth and final episode, fittingly named after its corresponding book from Julia Quinn's Bridgerton series, The Viscount Who Loved Me. Days after being thrown from her horse, a freshly recovered Kate reunites with Anthony at the Featherington's Ball and asks him to dance. He worries about how it'll look to the members of the Ton after his roller-coaster of a courtship with Kate's sister, Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran) but Kate urges him on:

"Perhaps I needed someone to steady me," she says in the show. "Perhaps you were the first person I found," he replies. Then Anthony softens, steps closer and playfully holds up three fingers to check her vision. "How many?" he says.

"Three," she responds. Anthony quickly turns his hand over to make four fingers, then lightheartedly tuts at her.

OK, hear us out. It may not seem like a big deal, but Bridgerton fans on TikTok are freaking out about this possible foreshadowing of Kate and Anthony's future. Those who read and love the book series know that the viscount and viscountess have three kids. But an unexpected fourth kid comes a few years after. Fans theorize that this nod is a sweet ode to that special moment.

"Yes, they have a surprise baby eight years after their third!" one person wrote in the TikTok comments section of Cat Quinn. "Yuppppp that's absolutely true! I just hope they show their kids in the future seasons," another added. "I can't stop, won't stop watching Kanthony scenes," a different fan said. "If the show follows the book timeline, then by the next season, we might see their first child!" a follower commented.

Since the show has been pretty true to the books thus far, we can only hope to witness the Bridgerton family tree expand in the show as the series progresses. One thing we know for certain though is that #Kanthony will grace our screens once again. That's right — Jonathan and Simone will officially be reprising their roles as Viscount and Viscountess Bridgerton in Bridgerton season 3.

“Kate and Anthony are just getting started,” Simone told Deadline in late March. "In Season 2, there was a lot of push and pull between Kate and Anthony, there were complications with the family, and then they find each other towards the end. I think everything is just starting."

The actress also shared what she hopes to bring out in Kate's personality next season. According to Simone, it might be time for her character to fully embrace her feelings and duties.

"I’d like to see Kate just let go a bit more and play more in Season 3 and kind of swim in that circle of love together. I think they both deserve it,” the Bridgerton star told the outlet. “She’s in charge of the household now, and she’s got big boots to put on. I think she can do it. I want to keep that softness and vulnerability to Kate, for sure, and she can share that with Anthony ... I’m excited to see her grow. I think I’d like to see Kate being much braver and less headstrong and more heart strong.”

We can't wait to see what lies ahead for Kanthony!

