Bridgerton boss discusses the inspiration behind the show

Netflix's Bridgerton was one of the most-watched shows on the streaming service, with over 82 million households worldwide tuning in to the Regency-era drama.

Creator Chris Van Dusen has now opened up to The Hollywood Reporter about what inspired him when making the show, as well as the advice he received from producer Shonda Rhimes.

The show is based on the book series by Julia Quinn, but Van Dusen says they "did take a lot of liberties" as they "don't follow them word for word", instead finding inspiration elsewhere.

He continues: "I've always loved the period genre. There's that 1995 BBC Pride and Prejudice adaptation with Colin Firth, with him coming out of the lake and his white shirt. I remember watching that a lot, and that was inspiring in developing the show."

"Looking at these period pieces, they're often considered a little more traditional and a little more conservative. I've always wanted to see a period piece that went further, that pushes boundaries and challenges the very idea of what a period piece can really be," Van Dusen says.

Van Dusen is likely referring to the casting choices, the modern-day music such as a cover of Taylor Swift's Wildest Dreams, and the steamy sex scenes.

"We didn't want Bridgerton to exist in just one particular box. We wanted to take everything people love about a period piece and make it something fresh and unexpected."

Van Dusen has worked with talented producer Shonda Rhimes for 17 years, and for Bridgerton, she offered him some poignant advice: "One thing she always told me was to think of the worst possible situation that you can put your character in – and put them in it. Don't be afraid to do that. That is something that's always in my head when I'm breaking story."

Bridgerton has been confirmed for season two, which will focus on Daphne's (Phoebe Dynevor) brother Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey). It will be available on Netflix on January 21, 2022.

Season one of Bridgerton is available to stream now on Netflix.

