Bridgerton Is Back. Here’s How To Do Regencycore

Dearest readers, it has come to our attention that a new era of Bridgerton is nigh (25th March) and while we prepare to watch Shonda Rhimes' new lead (played by Simone Ashley), many saucy sex scenes and (potentially) a Lady Whistledown reveal, it's also time we revisit the world of Regencycore.



Characterised by corsets, opera gloves, embroidery and OTT headwear, Regency-era fashion saw a spike in popularity after the Netflix period drama premiered in 2020. High street and designer styles flew into everyone's shopping baskets and Daphne Bridgerton herself, Phoebe Dynevor, scored a campaign with Self-Portrait promoting similar styles.



Now that season two is nearly here, we're seeing Bridgerton-inspired collections like Malone Souliers' collab with Netflix and Shondaland – featuring lace-embroidered mules and feathery pumps – while #regencycore pushes over 20 million views on TikTok.



Celebs are hopping on the extravagance, too. From Maya Jama to Euphoria's Barbie Ferreira to Squid Game's HoYeon Jung, our faves are proving it's still cool to dress like a Victorian goddess.



Keep reading for major Regency vibes from the 'gram, just in time for your viewing party this weekend.

