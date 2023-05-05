Bridger Aerospace Announces Schedule for its First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc.

BOZEMAN, Mont., May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (“Bridger” or “Bridger Aerospace”), (NASDAQ: BAER, BAERW), one of the nation’s largest aerial firefighting companies, today announced that it will release financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 on Friday, May 12, 2023 after the market close.



Management will conduct an investor conference call on Friday, May 12, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (2:30 p.m. Mountain Time) to discuss these results and its business outlook. Questions will be invited after management’s presentation. Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing 888-886-7786 or 416-764-8658. The conference call will also be broadcast live on the Investor Relations section of our website at htt p s://ir.bridgeraerospace.com .

An audio replay will be available through May 19, 2023 by calling 844-512-2921 or 412-317-6671 and using the passcode 66453453. The replay will also be accessible at https://ir.bridgeraerospace.com .

Supporting materials will be available on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.bridgeraerospace.com .

About Bridger Aerospace

Based in Bozeman, Montana, Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. is one of the nation’s largest aerial firefighting companies. Bridger Aerospace is committed to utilizing its team, aircraft and technology to save lives, property and habitats threatened by wildfires. Bridger Aerospace provides aerial firefighting and wildfire management services to federal and state government agencies, including the United States Forest Service, across the nation. More information about Bridger Aerospace is available at https://w w w.bridgera e rospace.com .

Investor Contacts

Alison Ziegler

Darrow Associates

201-220-2678

aziegler@darrowir.com



