Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, May 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. ("Bridgemarq" or the "Company") (TSX: BRE) announced the voting results for the directors elected at the Company's annual meeting of shareholders held virtually on May 11, 2021.

Bridgemarq is pleased to announce that the holders of restricted voting shares have re-elected Mr. Colum Bastable, Ms. Lorraine Bell and Ms. Gail Kilgour to the board of directors. The results of the voting are summarized in the following table:

Director

Nominees Votes For % Votes

Withheld % Colum Bastable 1,547,961 97.88% 33,483 2.12% Lorraine Bell 1,462,561 92.48% 118,883 7.52% Gail Kilgour 1,461,661 92.43% 119,783 7.57%

In addition, Brookfield BBP (Canada) Holdings LP, the owner of the Exchangeable Units issued by the Company and the holder of one special voting share, re-appointed Mr. Spencer Enright and Mr. Joe Freedman to the board.

The shareholders also approved the appointment of Deloitte LLP to act as the Company's external auditors for the coming year, with 99.37% of those shareholders who voted approving the appointment.

About Bridgemarq Real Estate Services

Bridgemarq is a leading provider of services to residential real estate brokers and a network of over 19,000 REALTORS®. We operate in Canada under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale and Johnston & Daniel brands. For more information, go to bridgemarq.com.

Bridgemarq is an affiliate of Brookfield Business Partners, a business services and industrials company focused on owning and operating high-quality businesses that benefit from barriers to entry and/or low production costs. Brookfield Business Partners is listed on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges. Further information is available at bbu.brookfield.com.

SOURCE Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc.

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2021/11/c3182.html