Bridgeline and Luminos Labs partner to productize the Hawksearch Connector for Optimizely B2C Commerce and Content

WOBURN, Mass., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a cloud-based marketing technology software provider, announced today that their Hawksearch software team is working alongside Luminos Labs to produce an Optimizely B2C connector, available in the Optimizely marketplace in the coming weeks.



Hawksearch is already integrated and in use by several customers with the Optimizely B2C platform today. The connector adds to Hawksearch’s library of integrations that include Salesforce B2B Commerce, Big Commerce, Magento, Sitefinity, and many others, enhancing the online buying experience and driving conversion through AI-powered search and insight driven recommendation strategies for enterprise companies around the world.

Hawksearch provides advanced search, personalization, and recommendations, driving success for multiple prominent organizations on the Optimizely platform, including Cleaners Supply. Their Director of Information Technology, Ahmed Marzouk says, “Even though we are a B2B company, we have been able to utilize the capabilities of the Hawksearch Optimizely connector to deliver a curated, cohesive, and familiar shopping experience to our customer base.”

Optimizely is a leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Experience Platforms (DXP), and Luminos Labs; HQ in Los Angeles, designs and integrates enterprise-level eCommerce solutions, and is an Optimizely Platinum Solution Partner.

Luminos’ CTO, Daniel Suciu says, “We are thrilled to be partnering with a best-of-breed search engine such as Hawksearch to unlock new product discovery experiences for customers. The new Optimizely Commerce B2C connector brings all of Hawksearch's best-in-class capabilities to the fingertips of all marketers and merchandisers working on the Optimizely Commerce and Content Cloud.”

The CEO of Bridgeline Digital, Ari Kahn, says, "We are excited to be the first ISV with a 3rd party connector that provides AI-powered search and recommendations for Optimizely B2C customers.”

Story continues

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenues by increasing their traffic, conversion rates, and average order values. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com.

Contact:

Danielle Erwin

VP of Marketing

Bridgeline Digital

press@bridgeline.com



