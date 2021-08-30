Bridgeline Expands Investment in BigCommerce Partnership

WOBURN, Mass., Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a cloud-based marketing technology software provider, announced today that they are heavily investing in their Hawksearch BigCommerce Integration to expand their offering for BigCommerce users.



With over thirty BigCommerce implementations of Hawksearch, Bridgeline has invested in a dedicated Partner Resource and the development of new features to build growth for the platform's user base.

Hawksearch is an AI-powered search, personalization, and recommendations app that optimizes the online buying experience for both B2C and B2C. Hawksearch has been a preferred BigCommerce technology partner since 2019. In addition to Hawksearch's current traffic builder tool, Bridgeline's product development team has integrated WooRank’s suite of SEO tools to further increase traffic and revenue for Hawksearch’s BigCommerce user-base.

This new SEO functionality complements the previously released “Unit of Measure Conversion Logic” that is featured in all Hawksearch implementations on BigCommerce.

"We're excited to strengthen our commitment to our BigCommerce partnership by developing new revenue growth opportunities for their user-base," says Ari Kahn, CEO at Bridgeline.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com.

Contact:

Danielle Erwin

VP of Marketing

Bridgeline Digital

press@bridgeline.com







