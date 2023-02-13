BridgeBio Pharma to Host Educational Roundtable with Esteemed Achondroplasia Expert on February 16, 2023

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc.

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIO) (“BridgeBio” or the “Company”), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on genetic diseases and cancers, today announced that members of its management team will host a roundtable discussion on Thursday, February 16 at 12:00 pm ET with Melita Irving, clinical geneticist at Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust, London, UK and investigator for the infigratinib clinical program at the Evelina London Children's Hospital.



Dr. Irving, a key opinion leader who specializes in genetic and rare conditions and specifically in skeletal dysplasia, will provide an overview of the medical complications as well as the social and emotional impact experienced by those living with achondroplasia. Dr. Irving has established multidisciplinary pediatric clinics to help those with the condition, and is an active researcher, hoping to develop new treatment paradigms and potentially improve the clinical outcome of severe genetic skeletal conditions.

To access the live webcast, please visit the “Events” page within the Investors section of the BridgeBio website at http://investor.bridgebio.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the BridgeBio website for 90 days following the event.

About BridgeBio Pharma, Inc.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (BridgeBio) is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company founded to discover, create, test and deliver transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers with clear genetic drivers. BridgeBio’s pipeline of development programs ranges from early science to advanced clinical trials. BridgeBio was founded in 2015 and its team of experienced drug discoverers, developers and innovators are committed to applying advances in genetic medicine to help patients as quickly as possible. For more information visit bridgebio.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

