Bridge world No 1 Geir Helgemo banned after failing drugs test Bridge world No 1 Geir Helgemo has been banned from the sport for one year after failing a drugs test. Helgemo tested positive for synthetic testosterone as well as a female fertility drug at a World Bridge Series event in Orlando, Florida last September.The World Bridge Federation (WBF) said on its website the Norwegian has also had all titles, medals and points from the 2018 World Bridge Series revoked. Kari-Anne Opsal, president of the Norwegian Bridge Federation, said the drugs were “not performance-enhancing”, but the WBF is recognised by the International Olympic Committee and therefore abides by World Anti-Doping Agency regulations. In a statement on the federation’s website, Opsal said: “Geir Helgemo... has previously played for the Norwegian national team and is our biggest star. Many within the bridge community know Geir and respect him. “It is his responsibility not to take substances that are on the doping list, even though in this instance they are not performance enhancing in bridge. I feel for Geir in this situation and hope he will come back stronger ... when his ban ends.”

Bridge world No 1 Geir Helgemo has been banned from the sport for one year after failing a drugs test.

Helgemo tested positive for synthetic testosterone as well as a female fertility drug at a World Bridge Series event in Orlando, Florida last September.

The World Bridge Federation (WBF) said on its website the Norwegian has also had all titles, medals and points from the 2018 World Bridge Series revoked.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Kari-Anne Opsal, president of the Norwegian Bridge Federation, said the drugs were “not performance-enhancing”, but the WBF is recognised by the International Olympic Committee and therefore abides by World Anti-Doping Agency regulations.

In a statement on the federation’s website, Opsal said: “Geir Helgemo... has previously played for the Norwegian national team and is our biggest star. Many within the bridge community know Geir and respect him.

“It is his responsibility not to take substances that are on the doping list, even though in this instance they are not performance enhancing in bridge. I feel for Geir in this situation and hope he will come back stronger ... when his ban ends.”