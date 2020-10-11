The Bridge viewers bewildered by lack of bridge building as Channel 4 reality show premieres

From Digital Spy

Channel 4's new reality show The Bridge has bewildered many viewers who were expecting to see a bridge being built.

Narrated by James McAvoy, the series premiered on Sunday night (October 11) and saw 12 strangers tasked with building a bridge over 250 metres of water in 20 days in order to be in with a chance of winning £100,000.

Among the hopefuls were a plumber, a stripper and Trisha Goddard's daughter, Billie.

But what did viewers think?

While viewers were divided about the show overall, there was one aspect they were equally perplexed by — the lack of actual bridge-building.

As the most qualified contestant Sly took a backseat after a personality clash with Billie, the contestants only managed to build six feet of the bridge over a two-day period and viewers were NOT impressed.

"Why is The Bridge a weird mix between Love Island and a documentary," said one viewer.

"Are they gonna start building a bridge between all this eating?" added another.



"Why haven't they started building the bridge?" said another. "This is just Big Brother on a lake."

Below are a few more of their reactions:







In the closing minutes of the show, two members of the team were sent off for their chance to take home £5,ooo each.