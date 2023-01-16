Bridge, U.S. 101 ramps near San Luis Obispo Creek to close due to flooding concerns

Marsh Street Bridge and the Marsh Street ramps at Highway 101 will be closed starting at 5 p.m. Sunday amid rising water.

“Water level in the creek remains high, forecasted precipitation could cause flooding,” a tweet from the San Luis Obispo Police Department said at 2:08 p.m.

Water levels at the San Luis Obispo Creek, Marsh Street Bridge location were reported to be at 162.34 feet as of 3:29 p.m. according to the San Luis Obispo County Public Works Department.

The “full storm flow stage,” where personnel are notified of flooding is at 166 feet.

The bridge exceeded the 166-foot mark Saturday, with a high of 170.78 feet of water. Before then, the highest the water was recorded to reach was 174.75 feet on Monday Jan. 9.

The flooding Monday resulted in submerged equipment that was later reinstalled on Friday.

Other bridge locations along the San Luis Obispo Creek and near the highway have reported similarly high numbers. At Andrews bridge, 267.63 feet of water were recorded as of 3:17 p.m.