Bridge repairs to close lanes on heavily traveled route to Kansas City’s Northland for 3 weeks

An upcoming bridge repair project that begins Monday is expected to create delays for drivers headed to Kansas City’s Northland, according to a release from the Missouri Department of Transportation’s Kansas City District.

Crews on Monday will begin making expansion joint repairs to the Bond Bridge, which carries Interstates 29 and 35, over the Missouri, a heavily traveled route that connects Kansas City to the Northland.

The work is expected to take three weeks and will require various lane closures for several days at a time, said Lairyn McGregor, a spokeswoman for MoDOT.

Beginning at 7 a.m. Monday, crews will close the left lane of northbound I-29/I-35 between Front Street and Levee Road. This lane will remain closed for two to three days. Crews will then move to the next lane until all northbound lanes are repaired, McGregor said.

Drivers should expect lane closures and delays in the area until Nov. 11. The work will be performed weather permitting.