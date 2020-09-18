We need a bridge between police and the public. This relationship is too big to fail.

Last week I got an email from a Drug Enforcement Administration agent I used to work with when I was a federal prosecutor at the Justice Department. He’s a former cop, former military man, and a current Republican with whom innocent discussions have turned into political battles. Through the years of investigations, indictments, arrests, and trials, I found him to be a hardworking and honest agent.

He’s been reading my columns and watching news coverage that appears to be perpetually critical of law enforcement. He ended his email with this: “If you were still a prosecutor, you would defend us.”

He’s right. But I don’t need to be a prosecutor to stand up to the police pile-on from many members of my own party, pundits, and the public.

First, let’s get this out of the way: Police misconduct exists. It’s not just a few “bad apples,” and wrongdoing needs to be investigated and prosecuted with the full support of police departments and prosecutors. I have personally prosecuted a police officer for misconduct and the only regret I have is that the judge sent him to prison for less time than I sought.

Human beings behind the riot gear

That said, the indiscriminate trashing of law enforcement is wrong and it needs to stop. If all I knew of cops was the blue knee that spent nine minutes squeezing the life out of George Floyd, or the video images of gratuitous force against those who protested that injustice, I’d hate all cops too. But I know more than that.

For 28 years, as both a state and federal prosecutor, I worked with law enforcement officers day in and day out. Local cops, FBI, DEA, Secret Service and many others. We shared lunches, birthdays, personal losses . . . and a daily effort to make people’s lives better by making them safer.

And so I know the Oakland County Sheriff deputy who never complained as I commandeered his weekends and evenings for more than a year while we prepared a murder trial against a man who hit a woman on the head with a baseball bat and then strangled her to death.

I know the Los Angeles Police Department detective who, despite threats to his family, worked tirelessly to indict an organized crime leader who was terrorizing people who could not meet his extortion demands.

And I know the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent who watched 600 vile child pornography videos, and selected the 20 worst ones, so I only had to run to the restroom and vomit once while we prepared for trial against a pedophile.

Police at City Hall in Rochester, New York, on Sept. 16, 2020. More

On Saturday, two Los Angeles sheriff's deputies were sitting in their patrol car when someone shot them multiple times. One of them, a 31-year-old mother who was bleeding from her face, tied a tourniquet around her 24-year-old partner. As the deputies were in surgery, fighting for their lives, a small group of “protesters” blocked the entry to the hospital and laughed as they chanted for the deputies to die.

Behind the badge, uniform, and riot gear, there are human beings with the same complexities racists seek to erase when they look at a Black man and think “thug.” The problem is that we’ve seen enough viral videos of Black men dying at the hands of police, that our knee jerk reaction to every use of force is a presumption of impropriety.

The swinging batons, punches, Tasers, grappling on the ground, and sometimes gunfire makes people recoil. It’s tough to watch. But violent gang members who climb the chain of command by killing a cop, bullets that pierce bulletproof vests, and criminals with added strength from PCP, methamphetamine, and other stimulants are all 2020 realities faced by police.