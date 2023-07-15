Bridesmaids star Rose Byrne in trailer for Physical season 3

Apple

The trailer for the third season of Physical, the comedy-drama series starring Rose Byrne, has been released.

The Apple TV+ show sees the Bridesmaids star play Sheila Rubin, a San Diego resident who goes on a voyage of self-discovery via the world of aerobics.

The trailer for the third season, which is scheduled to be the show's last, promised that recovery would be a "long road", with Sheila being thrust into the limelight as she becomes a national television personality.

The trailer also hints at her rivalry with fitness star Kelly Kilmartin (Zooey Deschanel), with the pair beginning a battle of wills as they both seek to reach the pinnacle of the industry. The third season, which consists of 10 episodes, will premiere on August 2.

Byrne, who can be seen on the big screen in Insidious: The Red Door, recently previewed the final season of Physical in an interview with Variety, revealing she was glad to conclude Sheila's story in a fitting way.

"It's all very bittersweet," she said. "I'm so glad we got to do three seasons and conclude Sheila's chapter. The show as a whole is such a treasure and a richly fulfilling experience. I could gush all day.

"It's a show that is really unusual – it's a show that wouldn't have been made five or ten years ago, probably. The benefit of these platforms is that [it] allows women at the helm – they get to make that passion project that had been in the top drawer for all those years."

"It's a fine needle to thread when you're depicting something this dark and extreme – behaviours like this, it's a delicate balance," she added about the show's portrayal of Sheila's eating disorder. "It's a universal feeling that a lot of people go through."

Physical season 3 will premiere on Apple TV+ on August 2.

