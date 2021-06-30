Bridesmaid drops out of wedding party after discovering bride’s ‘insane’ secret decision: ‘Is she jealous?’

Credit: Getty Images

A woman dropped out of her friend’s wedding after being ambushed by the bride-to-be.

She asked Reddit’s “Am I the A******” forum to weigh in on her decision. Her childhood friend Mary asked the Reddit poster to be a bridesmaid. The two had grown apart in recent years because Mary did not like her boyfriend, Jack. The problem arose when Mary set the Reddit poster up on a blind date with one of the groomsmen, knowing full well she was committed to Jack.

“My boyfriend Jack and I have been together [for] three and a half years. Mary is under the impression that Jack is ‘too good for me.’ Jack comes from a very wealthy background,” the Reddit poster wrote. “Jack is considered to be conventionally attractive, always looking like he should be on some magazine or billboard. Jack’s good looks and background have led Mary to believe that ‘Jack deserves better than me,’ as, according to her, ‘There’s no way I could have pulled someone so attractive and rich.’ It’s pretty disheartening to hear those things constantly.”

Then one day, Mary and her fiancé invited the Reddit poster for lunch. The fiancé’s friend Gary was also there.

“Gary seemed to be a great lad with great chat,” the Reddit poster said. “He asked me why I was single, and I told him that I was in a happy, committed relationship. He was very taken aback by my answer. He told me that Mary had set up a blind, double-date of sorts for the both of us. I called Mary later on in the day and asked her a ton of questions about why she thought it was okay to do that. At first, she tried to deny it, but then she tried to justify it by saying that, ‘Gary is a man who’s more in my league,’ and since he was also a groomsman, ‘We needed to ‘get to know each other.’ I was shocked by her bluntness, so I just told her that I didn’t want to be her bridesmaid anymore.”

Reddit users thought Mary was totally inappropriate.

“This conniving behavior is insane,” one person wrote.

“Is she jealous or something because it strongly sounds like it?” another said.

Story continues

“No friend would ever say that sort of thing,” a user commented.

In The Know is now available on Apple News — follow us here!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this dad who was ‘humiliated’ by his stepson’s Father’s Day gift.

More from In The Know:

Mom secretly records teen babysitter who has the ‘voice of a Disney Princess’: ‘I got literal chills’

5 cordless stick vacuums on Amazon that are cheaper than Dyson’s

15 of the best TikTok products for your home that are actually worth buying

Stepdaughter unexpectedly breaks down when stepmom plays emotional song: ‘This broke me’

The post Bridesmaid drops out of wedding party after discovering bride’s ‘insane’ secret decision: ‘Is she jealous?’ appeared first on In The Know.