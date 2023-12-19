Bride Uninvites Her Mom and Aunt to Wedding After They Told Her She Looked 'Ridiculous' During Dress Fitting

"I really need to know whether I've turned into a bridezilla," the bride wrote on Reddit, asking for people's opinions on the tricky family situation

A bride-to-be has cut two important people from her wedding guest list — her mom and her aunt — after they hurt her feelings her during her dress fitting. But now she worries she may have gone too far.

The bride explained her dilemma in a recent Reddit post on the popular subreddit "Am I an A------?" hoping to get a gut check on whether her decision was justified — or perhaps too dramatic.

"Alright, I really need to know whether I've turned into a bridezilla, if hormones are causing me to be overly sensitive, or if I'm just an AH," she began her post, before sharing that she and her fiancé, who have been together since high school, recently learned they have a baby on the way.

"It came as a surprise, but we're both really happy about it," she said of the pregnancy. "With the wedding already having been planned, however, I'll definitely be showing quite a bit during my wedding."

She explained that her best friend was helping her modify her dress to accommodate her pregnancy, and she excitedly invited her mother and her aunt to come along to her fitting.

"After I put on the dress, I was so happy because it looked amazing! It doesn't try to hide my pregnancy belly, but it made everything look so elegant," the bride continued.

Her family members, however, were decidedly unimpressed. "My mom and aunt started laughing, saying I looked ridiculous and that it'd be better to postpone the wedding until after I give birth," she recounted.

"Besides the fact that postponing the wedding means we'll have to wait at least another year because the venue is so popular and pretty much always booked, I thought I looked beautiful so their comments really hurt me."

Put off by their unkindness, she issued an ultimatum. "I told my mom and aunt that they're being incredibly rude and that they're not welcome at my wedding unless they apologize, but they responded by saying I'm overreacting and that I need to learn to take a joke," she explained.

The bride's mother and aunt claimed that they only had her best interests at heart. "They're just trying to make sure I have the perfect wedding that I won't regret later, and that my pregnancy hormones are making me make bad decisions," she noted.

Still, she was so upset by their callous behavior that she made them leave the fitting and she carried on without them. Now that her emotions have cooled a bit, however, she is conflicted as to whether she handled the situation correctly.

"Now I'm really doubting myself whether I really was overreacting. AITA?" she asked, inviting fellow Redditors to weigh in with their opinions.

Many commenters said the bride did the right thing by uninviting her mom and aunt.

"The only correct response to a final wedding dress fitting is 'you look beautiful,' " one person wrote. "At most, you can suggest minor changes to the dress, if something still doesn’t look quite right, but you never tell the bride they 'look ridiculous.' Or suggest postponing the wedding. That is so far beyond the bounds of civility that I’d assume a person who said those things to you is a sworn enemy. To have that come from your family? I can’t imagine how painful that was."

"They were totally out of line, and I admire your shiny spine," another person said. "Don't give up. They are not welcome at your beautiful wedding. (Note: They weren't joking.)"

While expressing their empathy for the bride's feelings, a few also advised her to reflect carefully and be sure she won't regret her decision down the line.

"They were way out of line! Expressing yourself assertively as you did and having them leave the fitting was completely appropriate. However, disinviting them from the wedding is likely something you’ll regret in the future," one person wrote. "You are under an incredible amount of stress, so it’s very understandable. If it is important enough for them to attend your wedding, they need to apologize."

Another commenter asked, "Will you be upset later if your mom and aunt aren't at the wedding? If so, perhaps it's an overreaction. Still, they should apologize."



Offering a much-needed dose of levity, there also was a joking suggestion of a silver lining to the unfortunate situation. "They don’t respect you. Looks like 2 less mouths to feed at the wedding 🙂," one commenter quipped.

