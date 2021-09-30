Bride-to-be stunned by friend’s request to propose at her wedding: ‘He could literally do it at any other time’

A woman wouldn’t let her best friend’s boyfriend propose at her wedding.

She shared her story on Reddit’s “Am I the A******” forum. Before the wedding, the boyfriend of her best friend and maid of honor asked permission to propose. She didn’t think it was a good idea. Then her friend stopped speaking to her.

“My husband and I got married last month,” she said. “Two weeks before the wedding, my best friend/maid of honor’s boyfriend asked if it would be okay to propose during my reception. I first told him how thrilled I was that he was proposing, but I really wasn’t comfortable with him proposing during the wedding, at least as a public thing. He seemed totally shocked that I said no. He said that weddings are supposed to be about celebrating love, I should want them to finally be engaged after 11 years together. I just didn’t understand why it needed to happen during the 5.5-hour window of my ceremony/cocktail hour/reception. I was very apologetic and offered to help however I could with the proposal on any other day, but he was clearly not happy with me.”

After the wedding, the bride was stunned by what happened next.

“I hadn’t heard from [her] since the wedding, which is probably the longest we’ve ever gone without talking,” she explained. “I had tried several times to get in touch with her and let her know at one point that I had something of hers she had lost at the wedding. I texted the other day saying I was going to drop the lost item off at her house so she’d have it, and she finally responded. Apparently, during the after-party at the hotel bar, [her] boyfriend got very drunk and told her that she would’ve been engaged that night if I hadn’t ruined his plan. She said she isn’t exactly mad at me, but she feels like her future engagement is ruined and that I denied her a chance at happiness. I told her I was so sorry, and the conversation ended pretty awkwardly.”

Reddit users thought the boyfriend was in the wrong.

“He could literally do it at any other time ever,” someone commented.

“It’s been 11 years, if he REALLY wanted to propose, he would’ve done it years ago,” a user said.

“Last time I checked, there were 364 available days to propose,” another wrote.

