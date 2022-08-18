Bride-to-be slams fiancé over his last-minute wedding change: ‘Isn’t that what vegans eat?’

A bride-to-be is furious with her fiancé for canceling the food options at the wedding she’s paying for.

Buy, sell or hold? How to decide what to do with a plummeting stock

Her family is vegan, but her fiancé and his mother opposed adding food without dairy or meat to the options. She took to Reddit’s “Am I the A******? (AITA)” forum for advice.

Watch this Brooklyn bedroom go from drab to fabulous in one day:

“My fiance (31 male) and I (25 female) are getting married soon. There wasn’t much that disagreed on during the wedding planning except for food,” the post reads. “Me and my family are vegans, and there so many reasons why we chose this lifestyle and one of them being that we have a history of health issues. My fiance and his family are the complete opposite. they’re hardcore meat eaters which is fine by me obviously.”

But when the bride wanted to add vegan options to the wedding menu, it caused a rift between her and her fiancé and his mom, who thought it was a waste of money.

The bride pointed out that her family was paying for the wedding, and it made sense since they were vegan. Plus, she didn’t want vegan or vegetarian guests limited to just salad for dinner — to which her fiancé replied, “Isn’t that what vegans eat?”

“I refused to argue about it and said it was final,” she continued. “The other day, I found out that he had cancelled all the vegan options and took them off the menu completely and behind my back. I was seething.”

The Redditor went to her fiancé’s office and he told her it was his mom’s idea before accusing the bride of not accommodating his family.

“There were PLENTY of meat options,” she said. “Why can’t I get 4-5 vegan options? when I’m paying for it?”

The bride’s family said they would figure out something else to eat, but the bride wasn’t over the situation.

Redditors thought she should run far away from her fiancé.

“For the love of god don’t marry this man,” a user wrote.

“It’s not really about the meat. It is about control,” another commented.

Story continues

“Nobody even remotely attached to reality would be offended at the mere presence of vegan food, but this man and his family are,” someone said.

Watch this living room that hasn't been updated since the '60s get a modern redesign:

The post Bride-to-be slams fiancé over his last-minute wedding change: ‘Isn’t that what vegans eat?’ appeared first on In The Know.