Bride-to-be loses wedding guests over her ‘delusional’ comments about a family member: ‘Cruel and absurd’

A woman is refusing to officiate her brother’s wedding after his fiancée uninvited her daughter-in-law.

She asked Reddit’s “Am I the A******? (AITA)” forum to weigh in. After her brother Paul’s fiancée, Beth, discovered the Reddit poster’s daughter-in-law, Lucy, was in recovery from alcoholism, Beth uninvited Lucy. So the Reddit poster refused to attend the wedding in protest.

“I was supposed to officiate my brother Paul’s wedding,” she wrote. “He is getting married to Beth. Everything was going well until this issue with my son Ben and his wife, Lucy. Lucy was also an alcoholic. Honestly, I would never have known, but she had told the family before the wedding. She was sober before she met my son, and there haven’t been issues since she joined the family.

“I had lunch with Ben. I mentioned the wedding, and my son said they were no longer going after Beth uninvited Lucy from the wedding. When I asked why, he said that she had found out about Lucy’s past drinking and banned her from the wedding, saying she no longer trusted her. This seemed out of character, so after lunch, I called her to get her side.”

But she couldn’t believe how harsh Beth was being about Lucy’s medical history.

“She went on to say that she was surprised we even let Lucy come to family events and that it wasn’t safe to have her around others because, according to her, alcoholics are not meant to be trusted,” the Reddit poster said. “I told her that Lucy was sober and had been for years. I told her I did not appreciate the slander against Lucy and told her I was also not going to be able to make it either. She freaked out and said that I was leaving them in a bind because they now had to find a new officiant.

“This has now spread to other family members, and they are divided. My brother is mad, and while he wishes Lucy could come, he thinks I should have respected his fiancée’s wishes. My son is happy, but Lucy now feels as though this whole thing is her fault and [that] she would have just stayed away as asked. The rest of the family is split.”

Redditors believed the poster handled things well.

“Beth’s comments about Lucy are cruel and absurd,” someone wrote.

“Beth needs to mature and stop projecting her problems on people,” another said.

“Good for you for standing up for your daughter-in-law to someone who honestly sounds delusional,” a person commented.

