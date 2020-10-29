Bride-to-Be Kajal Aggarwal Shares a Happy Pic From Her Mehendi Ceremony, Looks Stunning in a Desi Outfit!

South diva Kajal Aggarwal is all set to tie the knot with entrepreneur beau Gautam Kitchlu on October 30, 2020, at a private ceremony in Mumbai. And looks like the pre-wedding festivities have already kickstarted as recently the actress gave us a glimpse into her mehendi ceremony via social media. Kajal shared a picture of herself wherein she can be seen flaunting her heena. The pre-shaadi glow on her face is also evidently visible. Earlier to this, Kajal had shared an Instagram story which hinted how she and her fam are all charged up for the festivities. Kajal Aggarwal-Gautam Kitchlu Wedding: 5 Ethnic Looks Of The South Actress That Prove She Will Be a Beautiful Bride (View Pics).

In her recent post, Kajal can be seen wearing an Indian outfit and looks beautiful. For the mehendi ceremony, Aggarwal opted for a mint green coloured sleeveless Punjabi suit with subtle print all over it. Light makeup, braid, huge chanbalis and a cute bindi, is how she rounded her look. However, it’s not only her style statement but Kajal’s happy face is also the highlight of the photo. Bride-to-Be Kajal Aggarwal Enjoys a Pre-Wedding Celebration with Sister Nisha Aggarwal (View Pics).

Reportedly, Kajal's mehendi and haldi ceremony will be taking place on October 29 whereas the sangeet will take place on the wedding day itself. Earlier to this, the actress had shared some breathtaking pics of herself in a sharara look and we could not take our eyes off her. So, what do you think of Kajal's mehendi look? Yay or nay? Tell us in the comment section below. Stay tuned!