Bride Goes Viral After Maid of Honor Misses Wedding to Give Birth, Delivers Epic Speech Over FaceTime

The maid of honor joked that “a little bit of childbirth" wasn't going to keep her from "giving the maid of honor speech at my best friend’s wedding"

A maid of honor found a way to support her best friend on her wedding day, despite not being able to attend.

In a viral TikTok video shared by the wedding videographer, a bride name Michelle breaks down in tears during an emotional moment at her Atlanta nuptials. Michelle's maid of honour, named Ally, couldn't be at her longtime friend's wedding because she'd just given birth, but that didn't stop her from making the ultimate maid of honor speech.

“You didn’t think a little bit of childbirth was going to keep me from me giving the maid of honor speech at my best friend’s wedding, did you?” Ally began her speech, which was delivered over FaceTime, as Michelle immediately became tearful.

"I've written about five openers for this speech and well, I've decided I'd let you in on one of my most favorite memories with the bride," Ally continued. "There were endless memories to choose from. We would be here all night if I wrote about them all. Although — and I know how this sounds — but honestly it would make for a great podcast if Michelle and I sat down and talked about the things we've experienced together. Seriously, you would laugh. And cry. And then probably laugh until you cried."

Ally recalled a day the friends shared together in Italy and honored a moment they had shared there: "Like the culmination of a lifetime of friendship had brought us to this one special place in time, 5,000 miles from where we grew up. Everything we've been through together — all those dead salamanders, the house fire, the boyfriends, the breakups, just growing up."

As she continued to share memories of their time as friends, she revealed another memory from their time in Italy.

"I remember being so truly grateful for your friendship," Ally said as a tearful Michelle held a napkin to her face, while being held by her new husband. "It was a rare moment of clarity for me at the time — how lucky I was to know a girl so appreciative of art and beauty that you thought to share that magic with me."

"Sister. The word hit me like a ton of bricks. This was our sisterhood. In fact, I believe it was in this moment that we decided we needed to become sister wives," Ally also said, adding a joke in for the groom.

"I'm pretty sure this means we all have to live together now. I'll be bringing a baby, so I hope that's okay," she said, prompting laughter from the bride and groom.

Ally closed out the remarkable speech as she said it's been "a gift living this life with Michelle" and toasted the bride and groom, saying she had "never known two people more perfect for each other."

In the post's caption, the videographer wrote, "Ally couldn't be at her best friend's wedding because she just gave birth, so instead she dropped the greatest toast ever and made everyone sob over FaceTime."

Viewers in the comments were loving the speech as much as the bride did — and many commended how beautifully written the speech was.

"Is this MOH a writer? If not, she should be! Not only is the sentiment sweet and kind, but this is WRITTEN BEEAAAUUTIFULLY!" one person wrote.

"The way she still showed up for her friend😭," another commented. "So special."



